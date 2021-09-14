The cheapest 55-inch 4K TV you’ll find today is at Walmart

With the savings that you can get from 4K TV deals, upgrading your home theater setup no longer requires you to clean out your bank account. If you want a bigger display, you should check out Walmart TV deals, which includes TCL TV deals such as this $51 discount for the 55-inch TCL 55S431, bringing the 4K TV’s price down to a very affordable $398 from its original price of $449.
The TCL 55S431 is equipped with a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, for improved clarity compared with Full HD resolution, and High Dynamic Range support for realistic images through bright and accurate colors. Meanwhile, its 4K Upscaling will boost the quality of HD content to maximize the TV’s screen, while its four HDMI ports enable seamless switching between the devices that you’ve connected to the TCL 55S431.
Digital Trends’ best TVs are all smart TVs, and so is the Roku-powered TCL 55S431. The platform enables easy access to all of your preferred streaming services, which you can display on the TV’s customizable home screen. You can search for new shows and movies to watch through the interface, with voice commands enabled through the Roku app. You can also transform your smartphone or tablet into a remote through the app, and plug in headphones to your mobile device for private listening on whatever you’re watching.
It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to buy a 55-inch 4K TV for cheap, so you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the TCL 55S431. The retailer is selling the 4K TV for just $398, after a $51 discount to its original price of $449. There’s no telling when the offer will end, especially since stock may go quickly, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to bring a 55-inch 4K TV to your living room for less than $400, click that Buy Now button for the TCL 55S431 as soon as you can.
Walmart is selling the 55-inch TCL 55S431 for an incredibly cheap price, but there’s no harm in looking around if you want to make sure that you’re getting the best possible offer. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, so you can easily compare prices.
