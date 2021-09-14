  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The cheapest 55-inch 4K TV you’ll find today is at Walmart

By
A 55-inch TCL Roku 4K TV on white background.

With the savings that you can get from 4K TV deals, upgrading your home theater setup no longer requires you to clean out your bank account. If you want a bigger display, you should check out Walmart TV deals, which includes TCL TV deals such as this $51 discount for the 55-inch TCL 55S431, bringing the 4K TV’s price down to a very affordable $398 from its original price of $449.

The TCL 55S431 is equipped with a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, for improved clarity compared with Full HD resolution, and High Dynamic Range support for realistic images through bright and accurate colors. Meanwhile, its 4K Upscaling will boost the quality of HD content to maximize the TV’s screen, while its four HDMI ports enable seamless switching between the devices that you’ve connected to the TCL 55S431.

Digital Trends’ best TVs are all smart TVs, and so is the Roku-powered TCL 55S431. The platform enables easy access to all of your preferred streaming services, which you can display on the TV’s customizable home screen. You can search for new shows and movies to watch through the interface, with voice commands enabled through the Roku app. You can also transform your smartphone or tablet into a remote through the app, and plug in headphones to your mobile device for private listening on whatever you’re watching.

It’s not every day that you get an opportunity to buy a 55-inch 4K TV for cheap, so you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the TCL 55S431. The retailer is selling the 4K TV for just $398, after a $51 discount to its original price of $449. There’s no telling when the offer will end, especially since stock may go quickly, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to bring a 55-inch 4K TV to your living room for less than $400, click that Buy Now button for the TCL 55S431 as soon as you can.

More 4K TV deals

Walmart is selling the 55-inch TCL 55S431 for an incredibly cheap price, but there’s no harm in looking around if you want to make sure that you’re getting the best possible offer. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available, so you can easily compare prices.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$800 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself. more
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG 80 Series $K TV Bundle

$1,199 $1,430
For those who love streaming and want everything in one convenient purchase, this bundle contains a mount, surge adapter, and streaming card as well as a great 75-inch TV. more
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Samsung QN800A QLED 8K TV

$3,800 $4,800
With its impressive 8K resolution and a super fast Neo Quantum Processor, this TV from Samsung will display super high definition content in its most beautiful form. more
Buy at Best Buy

43-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV (Renewed)

$302 $475
To pick up a large TV at a fraction of the price, you can check out renewed options like this Vizio V-series, which comes with features like Dolby Vision HDR for a beautiful 4K image. more
Buy at Amazon

70-inch LG 70UP7070PUE 4K TV Bundle

$999 $1,239
Get a handy bundle including a soundbar, mount, cables, surge protector, and streaming card as well as a beautiful 70-inch TV to start streaming right away. more
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The most underrated movies on Netflix right now

Christopher Reid in House Party.

The best drama series on Amazon Prime Video right now

Lily James and Emily Beecham in The Pursuit of Love.

How to get the most out of connecting Alexa and Sonos

Sonos One speaker.

Xbox Game Pass is adding a ton of indies this month

Sable watches the sunset from a perch.

Apple Online Store is down ahead of today’s ‘California Streaming’ event

Screenshot showing Apple Store down.

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix

Ride or Die on Netflix.

The best sci-fi movies on Hulu right now

The cast of Galaxy Quest.

Surface Pro vs. Surface Laptop: Which should you buy?

Surface Laptop 4 showing display, keyboard deck, and docked pen.

The best RPGs for PS5

Outriders Intro to the Trickster

Does a VPN slow down your internet?

private internet access vpn on sale right now best services feat 720x720

The best VPN for Kodi in 2021

The best VPN for torrenting for 2021

best vpns for mac surfshark vpn

Is ExpressVPN free? A breakdown of the popular VPN’s costs

Express VPN logo.