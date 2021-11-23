  1. Deals
You can buy a 55-inch 4K TV for only $380, because Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 5-Series 4K TV down to just $380 after a $120 discount to its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals, but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV because stocks are dwindling by the minute.

TCL has elevated its status to a mainstay in our list of the best TVs, so you shouldn’t worry about quality if you decide to purchase the TCL 5-Series. The TV offers a 55-inch screen with 4K resolution for enhanced clarity and detail that will let you better appreciate your favorite shows and movies, and High Dynamic Range technology for lifelike images through bright and accurate colors. Meanwhile, the TV’s 4K Upscaling feature improves content to near Ultra HD resolution to further maximize its display.

The  TCL 5-Series is also a smart TV that’s powered by the Roku platform, which comes with a simple home screen that you can personalize with your preferred content. Smart TVs, according to our 4K TV buying guide, enables easy access to streaming apps, so you can watch the best Netflix shows, the best Disney+ shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows, among a virtually unlimited library of content for you to consume. You can issue voice commands through the Roku mobile app, which supports Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri.

Purchasing a 55-inch TV is no longer out of your reach, especially with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 5-Series 4K TV that brings its price down by $120 to just $380, from an original price of $500. With the global microchip shortage, it’s unclear if the retailer’s stocks will be able to keep with the demand for an affordable 55-inch 4K TV, so if you want to make sure that you take advantage of this offer for the TCL 5-Series, don’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

