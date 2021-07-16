  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

By

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!

Insignia 65 Class F30 4K UHD LCD Smart TV with Amazon Fire TV

65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV — $550, was $630

A 65-inch 4K TV can be the perfect size for your living room or apartment. It fills out your home theater setup without being overbearing or dominating the space. And with this TV’s 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution — that’s four times the resolution of full HD) screen, you’ll have a nearly unbeatable visual experience, especially with high-dynamic range (HDR), which provides the widest spectrum of colors and the most defined shading and contrasts. And this TV is smart, too. It comes with Fire TV from Amazon, which automatically links you to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, including all your favorite streamers: Hulu, HBO Max, Disney +, ESPN +, and more. You can watch them all without a separate device. On top of this, there’s Alexa voice control — use the Voice button on your remote, and you can command your TV to switch apps, search content, and even switch outputs. Nothing could be easier. Add to this DTS studio sound for the utmost in realistic audio performance, and you have one incredible 4K TV experience.

70-inch VIZIO V-Series 4K SmartCast TV — $650, was $700

Bigger can be better, especially when it comes to screens, and that goes doubly when it comes to top-of-the-line 4K TVs, like those from Vizio. This 75-inch V-series 4K TV has Active Pixel Tuning, which brings intelligence to each pixel, giving you the widest range of options for contrast and picture tuning. Add to that phenomenal 4K resolution (that can upscale all your older content) as well as Dolby Vision HDR, and you have some of the most realistic and accurate visuals money can buy. Not only will your images look great, but a speedy and powerful IQ Active processor will deliver 4K-quality images like never before. Add to this the V-Gaming engine to bring the latest gaming consoles and games up to speed, and you’ll be ready for the ultimate, immersive, and lagless gaming experience. Vizio voice allows you to control your 4K TV without raising a finger, and the V-series also comes with Chromecast and Apple AirPlay built-in. And, in terms of connectivity, there are three HDMI ports for all your laptop, console, or other needs.

More home theater deals

Want to see how else you can upgrade your entertainment experience? We’ve rounded up the very best home theater deals below.

VIZIO SB2920-C6 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar

$79 $104
The affordable sound bar will fill your room with clear sound and has built in Bluetooth so you can ditch the wires and connect it easily to your TV, console, or other device for great sound.
Buy at Amazon
WIRELESS EARBUDS

Jabra Elite Active 45e

$60 $100
Need a sweatproof pair of banded Bluetooth earbuds to take with you to the gym? The Elite Active 45e are what you need -- they're lightweight, sound great, and last for nine hours on a single charge.
Buy at Best Buy
TRUE WIRELESS EARBUDS

Sennheiser Momentum 2

$231 $300
We'll cut to the chase: The Sennheiser Momentum are some of the best-sounding true wireless earbuds on the market. The one downside? They only have a four-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Programmable gaming keyboards are extremely cheap at Dell today

alienware keyboard mouse deal dell july 2021 aw510k and aw610m combo

45% off EVERY refurbished Dell laptop over $400 right now

Dell Latitude 3480

We can’t believe how cheap the Apple Watch Series 6 is today

apple-watch-series-6-gmt-face

Best cheap video game deals for July 2021

Hurry! Dell XPS 13 just got a massive price cut — but it won’t last long

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Amazon slashes price of AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

apple airpods pro powerbeats deals amazon verizon summer sale 2020 review db 12 2 720x720

This Dell gaming laptop is so cheap it could be a mistake

dell memorial day sale 2021 g3 15

AirPods Max are down to their cheapest-ever price at Amazon today

Apple Airpods Max

Apple Deals: AirPods, iPad 10.2, MacBook Pro discounted today

Apple AirPods Max

Best cheap grill deals for July 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap laptop deals for July 2021

sigma 20mm f14 art review macbook air 2020 1

Apple iPad 10.2 just got a major price cut in time for the weekend

2020 Apple iPad 10.2 tablet configurations

We can’t believe how cheap this Apple Watch is today

apple watch series 3 4 5 best buy discounts smartwatch 2018 2 768x768