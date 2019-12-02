Walmart won Cyber Monday with this amazing 65-inch LG 4K TV deal

If you’re hunting down a last-minute deal on a 65-inch 4K TV this Cyber Monday, Walmart has exactly what you’re looking for: The LG UM6900PUA for only $450, down $200 on the usual $650. Chances are, that name doesn’t mean anything to you, but a quick run through our model-number-to-plain-English translator churns out the following result: The 65-inch LG UM6900PUA is a versatile, well-rounded 4K TV that’s perfect for the average viewer, with smart software and HDR to boot. So, in short: It’s a good’un.

You’ll need to be quick to be in with a chance of seeing the 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV at the center of your entertainment setup, though. Walmart is no stranger to assigning a small batch of stock to a specific deal, reserving the right to cycle back to its standard pricing once it has been burned through. A second researching here and a second questioning there could just cost you this cracking deal, so you’ll need to take our word for it: This 4K TV will leave the average viewer wanting nothing more. Not even HDR.

You don’t need to attach a set-top box or streaming stick to tap into bottomless entertainment, either. The aforementioned smart software is LG’s trademark webOS, which couldn’t be easier to use. It’s also crammed full of all the leading streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video and Disney+, as well as Hulu and of course Netflix, with more niche offerings like Redbox and YouTube Kids available through the LG Content Store. You can even download music-streaming applications, such as Pandora and Spotify.

After something a little different? There are several other unmissable Cyber Monday TV deals making the rounds right now, including a 43-inch Samsung NU6900 for $230, a 49-inch LG UM6900PUA for $270, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $280, a 60-inch LG UM6950 for $400, a 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $450, and a 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV for $550 — the latter of which is our highlight for the best Cyber Monday deal we’ve come across thus far, so if you’re on the fence, that’s the way you’re going to want to fall.

