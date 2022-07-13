Walmart has a 65-inch LG TV for $400 in its Rollback Prime Day Sale

Who doesn’t love a gorgeous 65-inch 4K TV? Unfortunately, buying premium TVs like this can be a huge expense, making them a tad bit unaffordable. But don’t despair! Walmart is offering a massive discount as part of the best Prime Day TV deals so you can buy the impressive LG 65-inch 4K TV at less than $400. This is undoubtedly one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals as Walmart has lowered the price by a surprising $100, bringing the cost down from the original $498 to $398. That explains why Prime Day deals are so popular.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG 4K TV?

This is one of the best Walmart Prime Day deals, so don’t miss out. The 65-inch LG 4K TV, as the name suggests, offers a brilliant 4K display on a splendid 65-inch screen, offering the best possible viewing experience. Now you can enjoy your favorite TV shows in full clarity, without missing out on the little details.

What makes it even better is that the TV has low input lag, meaning you get to view actions in real-time. No more getting frustrated because of delays or buffering. You enjoy the content as it was meant to be enjoyed — in a continuous stream. This feature is also excellent for gamers as you gain an obvious competitive advantage if you can respond and attack faster than your opponents. This makes it one of the best TVs of 2022.

Our favorite feature here is the Sports Alert option. You can get real-time updates about your favorite sports, players, and teams. You can quickly check the scores and monitor match timings even if you’re watching something else. What a cool feature for people who share a TV. Now you no longer have to fight over a remote.

We also love the Filmmaker Mode, a feature that significantly enhances any movie-watching experience. It’s said to bring the director’s cinematic vision to your TV so you can enjoy art in its true form. The mode automatically adjusts picture and processor settings to offer an authentic, high-quality display.

If that isn’t enough, the LG TV also lets you stream any show directly by using the streaming apps of your choice. It works with Apple TV, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and many other services so you can watch the best new shows. We also recommend taking a look at this list of the best streaming devices to find what best suits your viewing needs.

Deals like these rarely come by so we recommend you hurry and grab this deal fast while it still lasts.

