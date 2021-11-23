There’s no better time of the year to buy big home theater upgrades than Black Friday, especially with incredible offers like this 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can pick up for just $700. If you’ve been looking for the perfect Black Friday TV deals for your living room, then this one should be at the top of your holiday shopping list. As with many of the best Black Friday deals, stock of this QLED TV will run out quickly, so act fast or you might miss out!

Buy Now

Today’s best 65-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Immersive edge-to-edge design

4 HDMI inputs for cable boxes, game consoles, and more

QLED display panel for exceptional contrast and brightness

Apple AirPlay compatibility for casting

A TV is a major buying decision, and you don’t want to make a purchase that you’ll regret. You need a TV that offers excellent value while still being able to run all the latest high-resolution content for years to come. This 65-inch TCL QLED 4K TV has everything you need in a TV, and you can get it for a steal of a price at Best Buy. It’s on sale for just $700 — a whopping $200 off the regular price of $900. You won’t find a better deal on a TV this great.

When we named TCL one of the best TV brands, we praised it for displays that offer incredible value. With TCL TVs, you’ll get all of the features you can find on more expensive sets while paying just a fraction of the price. This 65-inch TCL QLED 4K TV is no exception, with a 4K quantum-dot display that used to be exclusive to TVs that cost thousands of dollars. You’ll get vivid colors, fantastic brightness, and excellent contrast with deep blacks. You also have access to the most popular HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, for a cinematic and immersive viewing experience.

The 4K display can play all modern content without any issues, and anything below 4K resolution is automatically upscaled using AI to make images sharper. It’s powered by Roku, so you have access to thousands of streaming channels and the most popular entertainment apps like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max. You’ll also appreciate the effortless voice control so you can browse through content by simply speaking into the microphone. The TV is even compatible with popular third-party voice assistants like Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

It’s not every day that we stumble into a TV deal this amazing. This 65-inch TCL QLED 4K TV has everything you need to take your home theater experience to the next level, and it’s available right now for a steep discount. You can pick it up at Best Buy for just $700, which is $200 off the regular price of $900. This TV is definitely going to fly off the shelves, so make sure to hit that “Buy Now” button before it runs out!

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations