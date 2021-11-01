65-inch Samsung Frame TV is $300 OFF at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are already looking pretty special right now with the best Black Friday deals already well underway even though the big day is a few weeks off yet. That includes a fantastically stylish 65-inch Samsung Frame TV for $300 off right now bringing it down to just $1,500. It’s a fantastic deal for anyone who wants a high-end TV that also looks super stylish. Grab it now while stocks last.

Offering just what you’d expect from the best QLED TVs https://www.digitaltrends.com/buying-guides/best-qled-tvs/ the 65-inch Samsung Frame TV is gorgeous. It works as both a TV and picture frame. When you’re not watching it as a TV, it switches to art mode displaying gorgeous artwork while not in use.

However, its biggest strength is as a TV. It offers QLED technology so that it produces fantastically vibrant colors. It’s one of the best ways to watch the latest movies or play the latest games with a continuing battle between QLED and OLED technology. Alongside that, it has a Quantum Processor 4K that automatically upscales all your content to 4K ensuring everything looks great. Whatever you watch is enriched by Quantum Dot technology thanks to machine learning AI. Effectively, if you can afford a high-end TV, you’ll be delighted with how everything looks here.

Once you do switch over to using it as a picture frame, you can subscribe to the Samsung Collection to see great artwork viewing material from a growing library of over 1,400 works from world-renowned institutions. It means your TV is a part of your home aesthetic and not just a great way of enjoying the latest entertainment.

Normally priced at $1,800, this 65-inch Samsung Frame TV is down to just $1,500 right now at Walmart for a limited time only. You really won’t want to miss out as there are few other TVs that look this stylish. Grab it now while stocks last.

Theree are plenty of other great Samsung TV deals going on right now, which we’ve rounded up, as well as the best QLED TV deals that money can buy. Whatever your intention, the best Black Friday TV deals are sure to be appealing.

