This 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV is discounted on Amazon by a hefty $800

Samsung is one of the best options out there when it comes to great and accessible 4K TVs. In fact, the brand stands as the market leader in the television space, thumping leading competitors like Sony and LG in terms of overall sales. If you’re looking for a premium big screen to adorn your entertainment setup, check out this incredible discount on the 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV Q70R Series. Amazon brings its standard price of $2,198 down to a healthier $1,398, leaving you a hefty savings of $800.

The Q70R Series carries Samsung’s LCD display called QLED. This technology is similar to a regular LED TV, except that it uses “quantum dots,” each tiny in size, to dramatically enhance picture performance. The result is a wider range of brilliant colors and 100% color volume coupled with exceptional depth of detail.

Inside this Samsung QLED 4K TV is the Quantum Processor 4K. This intelligently powered processor instantly upscales content to 4K quality to deliver refined color and sharp details. It also comes with the Quantum HDR 8X which fine-tunes black levels and colors to bring out vivid and lifelike images.

A backlighting feature called Direct Full Array 4X is present as well to ensure proper contrast between black and whites. And if you like playing games or watching action movies, there’s the Real Game Enhancer to deliver smooth visuals and cinematic sound.

Similar to most Samsung smart TVs, the Q70R Series uses the Universal Guide. Its simple interface makes it easy for you to search for streaming content and TV shows. Other smart features include Bixby integration, OneRemote, SmartThings, and Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility – which all allow for convenient control of the TV and compatible devices.

This Samsung QLED 4K TV flaunts a sleek, modern profile with a virtually bezel-free design to keep your focus on the picture. It’s very slim and is versatile enough to be put on top of a console or mounted to a wall. A truly stylish TV, it’s built with the innovative Ambient Mode which complements your space by turning a blank screen into enticing visuals. You just can’t look away from it even when you’re not watching.

Bring your entertainment to a whole new level with the powerful 4K, HDR, and QLED capabilities of the Q70R Series. Order this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV today on Amazon at a discounted price of $1,398.

