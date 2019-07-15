You won’t find a better deal on a 65-inch Sony 4K TV than this

Share

As part of its ongoing effort to spread Prime Day 2019 cheer, Amazon has discounted one of Sony’s finest 65-inch 4K TVs by a considerable $400, dropping the price from $1,245 down to just $850 — earning it the title of the retailer’s Deal of the Day.

While this isn’t the steepest reduction we’ve seen on a 4K TV this Prime Day, it’s still one of the best deals out there; Sony’s 4K TVs retail for more than rival models, so the chance to snag a sizable model for less than $1,000 is not to be missed.

In terms of what the 65-inch Sony X850F brings to the table, there’s a 4K Engine for transforming both HD content into 4K Ultra HD, multi-format HDR for making detail pop in low- and high-light scenes, and Android TV for all your streaming needs.

On the subject of streaming, Android TV is home to all the top-tier services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, as well as several niche providers, like ESPN and WWE Network. It’s also decked out with Google Play Movies and YouTube to boot.

Being an Android TV, the 65-inch Sony X850F has Google Assistant on board, which can be used to track down content — just tell it the title of the movie or show you want to watch and it will sift through the various supported services to find it.

But that’s just one use case. Assistant can also be hooked up to all the different smart-connected appliances in your household, like Philips Hue light bulbs and Roomba Robot Vacuums, thus letting you control them right from your television.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can also ask it search-related questions. Say you’re watching a movie about the first moon landing and want to find out a bit more about Neil Armstrong, ask Assistant and it will feed you information straight from Google.

All in all, you’ll struggle to find a better 4K TV than the 65-inch Sony X850F on offer. It’s brimming with all the features that come part and parcel with a must-have 4K television and has Android TV on board for enhanced streaming capabilities.

Having said that, if you’re after something a bit smaller or larger, or maybe even the best-in-class viewing experience that comes with an OLED or QLED TV — which is overkill for most — there are numerous other 4K TVs on sale right now.

Those in the market for something a little different, like a new iPad or maybe even a smartwatch, ought to check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now right through the end of Prime Day, so it’s worth a bookmark.

