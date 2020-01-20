Super Bowl 2020 will be the first Super Bowl broadcast in 4K Ultra HD with HDR. But there’s a catch: You will need a 4K TV to tune into the action in the lifelike detail the exclusive broadcaster Fox is promising. You don’t have to part with an awful lot of cash to take one home, though: Walmart has knocked a massive $180 off the 65-inch TCL 4-Series, which sees the high-resolution television in the discount bin for just $450 — or as little as $44 per month through the retailer’s flexible 12-month installment scheme.
Remember: A 4K TV is for life, not just the Super Bowl. Fortunately, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series on offer has everything you could ever need — both for Super Bowl 2020 and after. The headline feature? Roku OS. This arms the viewer with one-click access to the most well-rounded selection of streaming services right out of the box, including Disney+ and Netflix. Just like most reputable 4K TVs, it’s also decked out with HDR. In a nutshell, this ensures that the image is as rich in detail and as realistic as can be.
There isn’t much else to the TCL 4-Series, but that’s not a bad thing. The main aim of a television is to showcase content, and it does just that. There’s a massive 65-inch high-resolution screen on the front, Roku OS smart software for tuning into all of the streaming platforms under the sun without having to hook up a set-top box and streaming stick, and HDR. What else could you possibly need? HDMI slots for connecting a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One? Well, it’s got three so you can wire up all three.
Honestly, at $450 you really can’t go wrong. But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what one customer had to say:
Great picture! Easy setup. The Roku interface is simple and effective. Connected right up to my Samsung soundbar with a digital optical cable. The remote is simple and easy to use just like a standard Roku remote.
If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $350, a 50-inch Samsung NU6900 for $300, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $700, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $950, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500, and an 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV for $2,600.
