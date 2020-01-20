Super Bowl 2020 will be the first Super Bowl broadcast in 4K Ultra HD with HDR. But there’s a catch: You will need a 4K TV to tune into the action in the lifelike detail the exclusive broadcaster Fox is promising. You don’t have to part with an awful lot of cash to take one home, though: Walmart has knocked a massive $180 off the 65-inch TCL 4-Series, which sees the high-resolution television in the discount bin for just $450 — or as little as $44 per month through the retailer’s flexible 12-month installment scheme.

Remember: A 4K TV is for life, not just the Super Bowl. Fortunately, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series on offer has everything you could ever need — both for Super Bowl 2020 and after. The headline feature? Roku OS. This arms the viewer with one-click access to the most well-rounded selection of streaming services right out of the box, including Disney+ and Netflix. Just like most reputable 4K TVs, it’s also decked out with HDR. In a nutshell, this ensures that the image is as rich in detail and as realistic as can be.

There isn’t much else to the TCL 4-Series, but that’s not a bad thing. The main aim of a television is to showcase content, and it does just that. There’s a massive 65-inch high-resolution screen on the front, Roku OS smart software for tuning into all of the streaming platforms under the sun without having to hook up a set-top box and streaming stick, and HDR. What else could you possibly need? HDMI slots for connecting a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One? Well, it’s got three so you can wire up all three.

Honestly, at $450 you really can’t go wrong. But don’t just take our word for it. Here’s what one customer had to say:

Great picture! Easy setup. The Roku interface is simple and effective. Connected right up to my Samsung soundbar with a digital optical cable. The remote is simple and easy to use just like a standard Roku remote.

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch LG UM6950DUB for $350, a 50-inch Samsung NU6900 for $300, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a curved 65-inch Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 55-inch Sony X800G for $700, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $950, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 55-inch LG C9 OLED for $1,500, and an 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV for $2,600.

Looking for more must-have deals? Take a look at our Deals Hub.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations