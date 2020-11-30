  1. Deals
This fantastic 65-inch TCL 4K TV is $430 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

4k tv deals - TCL Roku

Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals kicked off with a bang and there are tons of great Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals to be found. You can currently snap up this 64-inch TCL 4K TV for just $430 — down $40 from its original price of $470. If you’ve been looking for a sleek, smart TV to add to your home theatre, this is it. Go buy this 64-inch TCL 4K TV now before you miss your chance.

4K TVs are always in demand, even more so during Cyber Monday. This 64-inch TCL 4K TV has one of the best TV deals available, and if you’re looking for something that doesn’t break the bank, you’ll want to shop it as soon as possible. At such a discounted price, we expect stocks to sell out pretty quickly. Don’t take that risk, shop this 4K Roku-enabled TV today.

This 64-inch TCL 4K TV delivers clear, crisp 4K picture quality and comes with HDR technology so every little detail is highlighted to its maximum. This TV also comes equipped with Roku so you can access all your favorite streaming apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, and more. You can even activate this TV with voice control. Simply ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on your favorite channels, cue up the latest movies, or discover new TV shows. Your home screen will also automatically customize based on your viewing habits for a more streamlined experience. There are even 4 HDMI inputs available so you can add all your favorite gaming consoles and immerse yourself in the newest gaming worlds in stunning clarity. With the Roku remote you can also tune into your TV through your headphones when your loved ones are sound asleep beside you.

With all these amazing features, this 64-inch TCL 4K TV  is a great buy at its discounted price of $430. Shop this smart TV now and upgrade your home theater experience. If you’re looking for additional TVs, be sure to check out the best Cyber Monday TV deals available. Soon, every TV in your house will be a smart TV.

