Here is the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal out there: An Insignia 4K TV for $450 at Best Buy, saving you $250. While it might not be a big name brand, it’s still one of the best Black Friday deals going right now. If you simply want a huge TV while on a tight budget, check out our pick for the best Black Friday TV deals going on right now.

Buy Now

Today’s best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal

Why buy:

Four times the resolution of Full HD

Access all your favorite streaming services

Alexa voice remote

Supports Apple AirPlay

The Insignia 65-inch 4K TV might not be one of the best 4K TVs, but at this price, there’s not much to complain about. It offers everything you could need from a sizeable 4K TV along with some neat smart features too.

As expected, the Insignia 65-inch 4K TV offers a resolution four times the size of a Full HD TV set, with the ability to upscale any non-4K content to look great. It also has HDR, which means a wide range of color details along with sharper contrasts. You gain some great whites and the deepest blacks by using such technology. It also has great sound courtesy of DTS Studio Sound that creates realistic and immersive audio along with two-speaker playback.

The features don’t stop there, though. It also utilizes Fire TV so you can easily access numerous different streaming services including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, and much more. Via the Alexa voice remote, you don’t even need to press buttons to find your favorite content. Instead, you can simply speak to your TV to find and launch your favorite shows in mere moments. There’s also Apple AirPlay support for streaming media from your Apple device. Want even more? HDMI Arc functionality means you can easily hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver without the need for an extra cable.

Offering plenty of great features at an amazing price, the Insignia 65-inch 4K TV is down to just $450 at Best Buy right now. With huge savings of $250, you can’t go wrong with this purchase. Snap it up now while stock lasts.

Buy Now

When does this 65-inch TV Black Friday deal end?

There’s no real way to know. Best Buy hasn’t provided an end date for this deal yet, so for now, we’re going to have to go by what we’ve seen in previous years. Big appliances like TVs are always some of the most popular appliances on Black Friday, and this 65-inch TV Black Friday deal is no different. On top of that, Best Buy has likely allocated a limited number of these TV s for this particular deal. With high demand and a finite stock of TVs, there’s a good chance that this deal will be gone before the weekend — or it could even run out before the day ends. If you’re thinking about picking this up, you should do it as soon as possible.

Like many of the best deals happening this Black Friday, this offer could literally expire at any time during the day, either from stock-outs or because Best Buy has placed an expiration date that we can’t see. There are probably people who have this in their cart right now, ready to check out, so these stocks are depleting by the minute. If this TV sounds like the perfect model for you, we strongly suggest just going for it. Don’t worry — if you manage to find a better deal later for a 65-inch TV later today, you can always cancel your order before the day ends. But with how good this discount is, that doesn’t seem likely. Upgrade your home theater experience and get this incredible 65-inch TV Black Friday deal for your living room right now.

Should you shop this 65-inch TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

“I’ll wait until Cyber Monday, just in case there’s a better deal,” you think as you spot this great deal. But wait! There are absolutely no guarantees that this discount will still be available on Cyber Monday. This is such an amazing deal that the Insignia 4K TV could sell out long before Cyber Monday, especially with stock levels already affected by the ongoing chip shortage. You might also find that there’s plenty of stock left on Cyber Monday, but that the price has gone back up. The only way to ensure you get today’s amazing deal is to shop now!

What happens if you snap up this super deal today, then find this TV cheaper on Cyber Monday? There’s no need to worry. You can easily bag the better deal, then cancel your original order. If it’s too late to cancel it, you can always return the unwanted item. A word of caution, though: always check to see if delivery dates will be in time for the holidays, particularly if you’re buying this deal as a gift for friends or family. You wouldn’t want to leave anyone disappointed this holiday season, so we always recommend snapping up a deal as soon as you see it!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations