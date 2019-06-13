Digital Trends
Deals

This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is an absolute must-have at $480

Josh Levenson
By
65 inch vizio 4k tv deal d series walmart

Think of a 4K TV as an investment. Pick the right one and it could save you a small fortune in the years to come. Choose the wrong one and you could be shelling out a load of cash, only to have to upgrade again in a year or two.

Unfortunately, the right TVs don’t come cheap, retailing for north of $500. That said, Walmart has reduced one of them, a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV, from $700 to $480, which is a fantastic price to pay for a super-sized 4K TV that’s filled to the brim with smarts.

Before we dive into what makes the 65-inch Vizio on offer so great, let’s do a bit of math. You can access around the same selection of content a $105-per-month Xfinity TV subscription delivers for around $40 per month through streaming services.

Our point? The cost of the TV comes in at a little more than five months’ worth of Xfinity. After that fifth month, you could cut the cord, switch to streaming services, and start saving $65 per month. That equates to a healthy $780 over the course of a year.

The 65-inch Vizio D-Series on offer has all the tools you need to do that baked in right out of the box, including a Chromecast for one-click access to a number of leading streaming services — like Hulu and Netflix — and the firm’s WatchFree service.

Being a 4K TV, it’s also armed with all the standard features you’d expect to find on one, such as a Spatial Scaling Engine (that’s Vizio’s fancy branding for its Upscale Engine), which transforms HD material into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR.

At $480, you really can’t go wrong with the 65-inch Vizio D-Series. It has a crystal clear 4K screen, a ton of useful features for cutting the cord, and an abundance of tools for improving up your viewing experience. What more could you want?

If the price, although reduced, is the only thing stopping you from picking one up, we have some good news: Walmart will let you split the cost of the television over a twelve-month period, coming out at a much more digestible $47 per month.

Searching for something a little smaller or larger? Check out our list of the best 4K TV deals available right now.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
samsung s9 and prime day smart home bundle galaxy hands on back hand 720x720
Deals

Amazon slashes prices on Samsung Galaxy Smartphones for Father’s Day

If you’re in the market for some new tech, there’s still time to take advantage of Father's Day sales. Amazon has some especially nice offers going right now, and we’ve highlighted some great Samsung Galaxy deals just for the Android…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010
Deals

The best soundbar deals for June 2019: Vizio, Samsung, and Polk Audio

We've rounded up all of the best deals on the top soundbars that the leading manufacturers have to offer, so you won't have to traipse all over the internet looking for a bargain.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple Watch Series 4
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 is still at its lowest price for Father’s Day

Sales are continuing on select Apple Watch at both Amazon and Walmart through Father's Day, including a deal on the 38mm Series 3 GPS that is one of the lowest prices we've seen yet, and the new and slightly larger 40mm Series 4.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Deals

Need a smartphone? The Razer Phone 2 gets a huge $300 price cut

Mobile gaming has grown seen incredible growth in recent years. The best gaming smartphones tend to be expensive, though, but the beefy Razer Phone 2 is on sale right now for a huge discount on Amazon that can save you hundreds.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart cuts more than 300 off price of this hp desktop and monitor bundle pavilion
Deals

Walmart cuts more than $300 off the price of this HP desktop and monitor bundle

If you could use a new computer at home or you're searching for a last minute Father's Day gift, Walmart just took a huge price cut on a nicely equipped, moderately powerful desktop computer bundle including a 24-inch monitor.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Dell XPS 8930 Tower Review
Deals

Walmart drops a big $200 price cut on the Dell XPS 8930 PC

If you're looking for an affordable gaming PC, you'll want to check out this Dell XPS 8930 Gaming Desktop Computer (8th Gen), which is $200 off from Walmart. Normally $1,400, a cool 14% discount brings the price down to $1,200.
Posted By Francis Allanson
best laptop deals laptops featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for June 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon lowers price on kasa smart light switch tp link deal
Deals

Amazon lowers the price on the Smart Light Switch by TP-Link

Looking to replace the traditional light switches around your home? Amazon is having a deal on the Kasa Smart Light Switch by TP-Link. Here's everything you need to know about the deal.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
amazon slashes price on myq smart garage door opener hub chamberlain app
Smart Home

Amazon drops a deal on this smartphone-controlled MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener

Amazon slashed the price of Chamberlain's MyQ Smart Garage Hub in time for Father's Day. This deal is so good, however, the smartphone-controlled and Google Assistant and IFTTT compatible MyQ opener would be a great gift for anyone.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tp link deco deal amazon wifi
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on this TP-Link Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

We've found a great deal on the latest-generation TP-Link Deco Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System on Amazon right now that lets you do just that. Everyone can save up to $20 thanks to a coupon, but Amazon Prime Card holders can save even more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for June 2019

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon hacks price of kitchenaid stand mixer classic plus 4 5 quart tilt head ksm75sl
Deals

Amazon hacks price of the KitchenAid Classic Plus Stand Mixer by 44%

There are a lot of mixers on the market today, but when it comes to great quality, there’s one brand that stands out – KitchenAid. Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Classic Plus 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer at a hefty 44% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina