This 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is an absolute must-have at $480

Think of a 4K TV as an investment. Pick the right one and it could save you a small fortune in the years to come. Choose the wrong one and you could be shelling out a load of cash, only to have to upgrade again in a year or two.

Unfortunately, the right TVs don’t come cheap, retailing for north of $500. That said, Walmart has reduced one of them, a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV, from $700 to $480, which is a fantastic price to pay for a super-sized 4K TV that’s filled to the brim with smarts.

Before we dive into what makes the 65-inch Vizio on offer so great, let’s do a bit of math. You can access around the same selection of content a $105-per-month Xfinity TV subscription delivers for around $40 per month through streaming services.

Our point? The cost of the TV comes in at a little more than five months’ worth of Xfinity. After that fifth month, you could cut the cord, switch to streaming services, and start saving $65 per month. That equates to a healthy $780 over the course of a year.

The 65-inch Vizio D-Series on offer has all the tools you need to do that baked in right out of the box, including a Chromecast for one-click access to a number of leading streaming services — like Hulu and Netflix — and the firm’s WatchFree service.

Being a 4K TV, it’s also armed with all the standard features you’d expect to find on one, such as a Spatial Scaling Engine (that’s Vizio’s fancy branding for its Upscale Engine), which transforms HD material into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR.

At $480, you really can’t go wrong with the 65-inch Vizio D-Series. It has a crystal clear 4K screen, a ton of useful features for cutting the cord, and an abundance of tools for improving up your viewing experience. What more could you want?

If the price, although reduced, is the only thing stopping you from picking one up, we have some good news: Walmart will let you split the cost of the television over a twelve-month period, coming out at a much more digestible $47 per month.

