Gone are the days of having to sell a kidney to plant a large 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Now, all you have to do is wait for Walmart to reduce one of Vizio’s finest — and that’s exactly what we’re looking at today. The nation’s favorite retailer has knocked a staggering $280 off the 65-inch Vizio E-Series, dropping the price down to just $520 ($51 per month, if you opt to split the cost into 12 more digestible chunks).

At $520, the 65-inch Vizio E-Series is a must-have, bundling all the smarts you will ever need, including a Spatial Scaling Engine for transforming standard HD and Full HD material into a 4K Ultra HD resolution and multi-format HDR. There’s also a Chromecast baked in, which can be called upon to access streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and Google Assistant for simple navigation — no clicking or scrolling required.

There isn’t much else to the Vizio E-Series. It isn’t decked out with all the fancy visual enhancement features that come bundled on a Sony Bravia and doesn’t have a 4K Ultra HD screen as crisp and clear as a top-tier OLED or QLED — but that’s because most people don’t need that level of viewing experience. This particular television is made for people who watch cable in the evening and stream a movie on the weekend, and that’s what it’s best at.

Then again, if you’re wanting to cut the cord, the E-Series has everything you need to do it. In addition to the aforementioned Chromecast for one-click access to all the leading (and more niche) live and on-demand streaming services, the television is also home to Vizio’s own WatchFree service — which acts as a portal to more than a hundred live channels, such as Action Movies, Crime Network, and Fox Sports, and doesn’t cost a dime.

So all in all, you can’t go wrong with the 65-inch Vizio E-Series. But if, for whatever reason, you’re after something a bit different, be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlights include a 55-inch LG for only $350 and a 70-inch Vizio for a mere $700. And for those after a model a bit more high-end, there’s a 65-inch LG NanoCell for $1,000 and a 70-inch Sony Bravia for $1,100. Not bad. Not bad at all.

