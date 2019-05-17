Don’t miss your chance to save $700 on a 65-inch Vizio P-Series 4K TV

Share

Walmart has launched a corker of a sale on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV that’s perfect for aspiring cord cutters and satellite fans alike. The price has plummeted from a rather steep $1,700 to a more appealing (and not to mention, affordable) $1,000.

It’s worth noting that while $1,000 is more affordable than $1,700, it’s not exactly pocket change. That’s why Walmart is offering customers the option to split the cost over 12 months, with some interest tacked on. The payment plan pencils out to $98 per month.

There’s no better TV on the market for cord-cutting than a Vizio. That’s because its products come equipped with the firm’s best-in-class WatchFree service — a free resource that houses more than a hundred live channels, such as Action Movies and Fox Sports.

The 65-inch P-Series that’s on sale also comes with Chromecast baked in so you can tap into HD and 4K material through streaming services like Netflix. It even has 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming.

If you aren’t looking to cut the cord, there are plenty of connections for hooking up set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players, and games consoles, including five HDMI and two USB ports.

From a design standpoint, the Vizio P-Series is one of the most attractive models on the market, featuring a sleek edge-to-edge LED screen that spans the top and either side, creating a more immersive viewing experience when mounted on a wall.

The 4K screen is nothing short of stunning, delivering more than one billion colors with impeccable accuracy for a vivid picture — regardless of whether the content being showcased is native 4K or has been upscaled from Full HD to 4K Ultra HD.

If $1,000 is a little out of your price range, there are a number of fantastic deals on 4K TVs right now. Our top pick is 50-inch LG for $300. It doesn’t have the same top-tier streaming features as the Vizio, but it’s on sale for a fraction of the price.

