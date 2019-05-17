Digital Trends
Don’t miss your chance to save $700 on a 65-inch Vizio P-Series 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
65 inch vizio p series 4k tv sale led

Walmart has launched a corker of a sale on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV that’s perfect for aspiring cord cutters and satellite fans alike. The price has plummeted from a rather steep $1,700 to a more appealing (and not to mention, affordable) $1,000.

It’s worth noting that while $1,000 is more affordable than $1,700, it’s not exactly pocket change. That’s why Walmart is offering customers the option to split the cost over 12 months, with some interest tacked on. The payment plan pencils out to $98 per month.

There’s no better TV on the market for cord-cutting than a Vizio. That’s because its products come equipped with the firm’s best-in-class WatchFree service — a free resource that houses more than a hundred live channels, such as Action Movies and Fox Sports.

The 65-inch P-Series that’s on sale also comes with Chromecast baked in so you can tap into HD and 4K material through streaming services like Netflix. It even has 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi for smoother streaming.

If you aren’t looking to cut the cord, there are plenty of connections for hooking up set-top boxes, Blu-Ray players, and games consoles, including five HDMI and two USB ports.

From a design standpoint, the Vizio P-Series is one of the most attractive models on the market, featuring a sleek edge-to-edge LED screen that spans the top and either side, creating a more immersive viewing experience when mounted on a wall.

The 4K screen is nothing short of stunning, delivering more than one billion colors with impeccable accuracy for a vivid picture — regardless of whether the content being showcased is native 4K or has been upscaled from Full HD to 4K Ultra HD.

If $1,000 is a little out of your price range, there are a number of fantastic deals on 4K TVs right now. Our top pick is 50-inch LG for $300. It doesn’t have the same top-tier streaming features as the Vizio, but it’s on sale for a fraction of the price.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Memorial Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the end of the month, so make it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

