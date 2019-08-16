Share

LG is known to be one of the best TV brands today. In fact, they are the makers of our pick for the best TV in 2019. If you want to experience the same top-of-the-line picture performance at a more affordable price, a great option is the 65-inch LG UM6900 4K UHD smart TV. You can get one from Walmart at a discounted price of $580 today. Jump on this opportunity to save on an LG TV.

Get this 65-inch LG UHD 4K smart HDR TV at 10% below its normal price of $650 when you order from Walmart today. You can even pay for it in easy monthly payments of $57 when you apply for an Affirm loan. If you want to splurge on a Nano Cell display, check out this other LG TV deal we found recently.

Enjoy your favorite streaming content straight from the LG UM6900 4K smart TV. Its webOS lets you access the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Google Play Movies. Just connect it to your home Wi-Fi network to start.

With the LG UM6900 UHD smart TV, you get to see your premium entertainment choices the way they are meant to be seen — in 4K resolution. This smart LED TV even further enhances the picture, thanks to its quad-core processor and 4K active high-dynamic-range (HDR) imaging features. Plus, its 4K in-plane switching (IPS) display allows 100% color accuracy even from a wide 60-degree angle.

Aside from media streaming, another convenient feature available in the LG UM6900 4K UHD smart TV is Google Home and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Sync your voice assistant device with your smart TV to control it using just your voice.

The 65-inch LG UM6900 4K UHD smart TV usually goes for $650. Get yours from Walmart today for only $580. Hurry and place your order now while the deal is live.

