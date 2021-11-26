Samsung and other retailers are in a giving mood this holiday shopping season, offering Black Friday discounts on Samsung smart watches, tablets, televisions and gaming monitors, with savings of up to $1,000 and prices starting as low as $65. There’s no better time to grab that great new piece of tech for a loved one or for yourself than right now, as the best Black Friday deals are in full swing, and so are all of the other holiday shoppers. Microchip shortages and supply chain constraints will be causing inventory shortages and shipping disruptions as well, so grab one of these great Black Friday deals from Samsung while you can.

Best Samsung Black Friday deals 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $120, was $160

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $200, was $250

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV — From $450

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $450, was $600

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $500, was $650

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, was $750

Samsung Odyssey G9 4K Gaming Monitor — $1,100, was $1,600

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite — $120, was $160

Why buy:

Powerful performance

Long battery life

Slim design

Unbelievable price

Up against the recent launch of the Apple iPad mini, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite holds its own as a compact tablet option. It’s powerful, offers a great screen for watching movies and consuming other content on the go, and with this Black Friday deal it’s only $120, with further discounts offered if you’re looking to trade in a device, making it hands down the best Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal we’ve come across.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a sturdy little tablet with a great design, making it a device you’ll have trouble leaving behind when the time comes. It brings a great deal of power to its slim frame, enough to get the content creator in all of us going. Its 8.7-inch screen is sharp and provides a great picture, and its long-lasting battery will have you watching, creating, and consuming all through the day. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has expandability options that include up to a 1TB solid-state drive, perfect for anybody who’s looking to house larger amounts of photos, videos, and apps. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a perfect device for anyone looking to break into a tablet ecosystem, or anybody looking for a slim way to take their content on the go.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $200, was $250

Why buy:

Health and fitness tracking

Device syncing

Sleek design

LTE connectivity

Samsung is discounting the Galaxy Watch 4 a head-turning $50, marking it all the way down to $200. This is one of the best Galaxy Watch 4 Black Friday deals you’re going to find this holiday season, and one of the lowest prices you’ll find on such a great piece of tech. The Galaxy Watch 4 is for the gym rat and the fitness freak in all of us, offering a range of health and fitness features that include ECG heart monitoring, auto workout tracking, and body readings right off your wrist. It even has a running coach built in, and VO2 Max readings to assess your cardio levels.

The Galaxy Watch 4 brings great connectivity to its feature set. It’s able to connect to other Android devices, including phones, so you can talk, stream and text from your wrist on the go. LTE connectivity is also a great feature of the Galaxy Watch 4, which allows you to stay connected wherever your workout may take you, even if it’s far away from a Wi-Fi connection. A premium, classy design rounds out the Galaxy Watch 4, making it a stylish and affordable option for anyone this holiday season.

Samsung The Frame 4K TV — From $450

Why buy:

Beautiful and subtle design

High-quality 4K display

Access streaming services directly for TV

Full range of sizes to choose from

Samsung is offering major discounts on its incredibly popular Frame TV, which comes in sizes that range from 32 inches all the way up to 85 inches. There’s a deal awaiting on all of them, with savings up to $1,000 being offered.

Black Friday TV deals are taking place all over the internet, and the best among them are Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals. The Frame TV by Samsung is known for its beautiful design and ability to blend into the living room, office, bedroom, or basement. Designed to look like a piece of art on the wall and engineered to produce one of the best 4K pictures you’ll come across, The Frame TV looks good whether it’s quietly displaying beautiful pictures when it’s set to Art Mode, or energetically displaying Sunday football or an intense action movie.

The Frame TV by Samsung is an amazing television that doesn’t disappoint, no matter what sort of viewer you are, or what sort of content you like to watch. The 4K screen displays more than a billion colors, and a quantum processor creates an immersive viewing experience that takes movies and sports to the next level. The entire range of Frame TVs are on sale as part of this Black Friday deal, with the 85-inch model coming in at a tremendous savings of $1,000, and the smallest model, the 32-inch Frame TV, coming in at an incredibly affordable $450.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE — $450, was $600

Why buy:

Large display

Multi-device connectivity

S pen included

Several colors to choose from

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great device for hopping into tablet life, as it’s the most affordable option in Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 lineup. At only $450 today, it’s currently one of the best Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deals. And even being the Tab S7’s entry model, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE doesn’t hold back on features. It sports a large 12.4-inch screen, a powerful eight-core processor, and ample options for fast solid-state storage.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also features a long-lasting battery, helping you get through a full day of digital creation and consumption on a single charge. It’s a great device if you’re looking to watch some movies or web videos, for talking notes in class, for office projects, and for interacting with friends and family on video chats. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one of the best Black Friday tablet deals. It’s even offered in four bold colors, and will look great wherever you decide to dive into the digital world for the day.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — $500, was $650

Why buy:

Fast-charging functionality

Redesigned S pen

120Hz screen refresh rate

Hyper-fast processor

One of the best Black Friday tablet deals we think you’ll come across is the Galaxy Tab S7, and while it sports a slightly smaller screen than the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, the Galaxy Tab S7 sacrifices nothing at all. What it loses in physical screen size against the Tab S7 FE, the Tab S7 makes up for with speed, power, and portability. The 11-inch screen features a 120Hz refresh rate, perfect for gaming and for the smoothest scrolling experience available on a screen. The Galaxy Tab S7’s software automatically adjusts the refresh rate based on what you’re doing, keeping it from being a feature that drags on your battery.

The Galaxy Tab S7’s power and mobility also make it worth grabbing with this deal, and make it one of the best Galaxy Tab S7 Black Friday deals you’ll find. A hyper-fast processor pushes you through your workdays and gaming sessions with ease, and a redesigned S Pen with a quicker response time makes note-taking less frustrating and general usage more immersive. The Galaxy Tab S7 connects seamlessly with other devices across the Galaxy ecosystem, allowing you to expand your workstation and hand off content between devices. It comes in three sharp colors, and includes some preinstalled creative apps, making it a perfect gift for you or the aspiring creative in your family. We even consider it one of the best Android tablets.

70-inch Samsung TU6985 4K TV — $600, ws $750

Why buy:

Huge screen size

Amazing HDR picture

Voice assistant compatibility

Streaming services built in

There are amazing Black Friday TV deals going on, and among them is the Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV at Best Buy. If you’re looking for something big with an amazing picture to throw on your wall, television stand, or break room countertop, this is the television for you. The word “smart” leads the way with the Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV. It’s powered by Tizen, which lets you find content and navigate streaming services with simplicity and ease. PurColor technology fine tunes colors, and HDR features offer shades of color that go beyond what HDTV offers.

The 70-inch 4K Smart TV is powerful, pushing out an amazing 4K picture, but it also rocks a 60Hz refresh rate, allowing for smoother playback of fast-paced content such as video games, sports, and action movies. At a wall-filling 70 inches, this Samsung 4K TV makes a great window on any viewing experience, and it includes compatibility with voice commands through both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. So you won’t have to reach far for the remote or for a deal with this Samsung 70-inch 4K TV. Best Buy is offering free shipping and an extended return window, so grab one now while inventory lasts.

Samsung Odyssey G9 4K Gaming Monitor — $1,100, was $1,600

Why buy:

Beautiful, minimal design

Super-immersive viewing experience

240Hz refresh rate for stutter-free gaming

Amazing picture quality

The Samsung Odyssey G9 4K gaming monitor, currently one of the best Black Friday monitor deals, is a sight and experience to behold, and it’s $500 off for Black Friday. One of the best curved gaming monitors, the Odyssey G9 offers cutting edge QLED technology that projects deep blacks and vivid colors, and ensures pixel-perfect picture quality with every frame. The screen is a head-turning 49 inches, and it offers an immersive 1000R curvature, drawing the viewer further into their digital worlds.

If there’s a gamer in your household this holiday season, the Odyssey G9 will be at the top of their Christmas list. The Odyssey G9 offers a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is four times the refresh rate of normal gaming monitors, and it puts the Odyssey G9 into our list of the best 240Hz gaming monitors. Packed from side to side across all 49 curved inches, the Odyssey G9 is currently on sale for $1,100 at Samsung, making it one of the best Samsung Odyssey G9 Black Friday deals around. Grab one now so you or a loved one can get your game on this holiday season. Free shipping and easy returns are included.

