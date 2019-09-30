Don’t miss this massive deal on a 70-inch LG 4K TV for Thursday Night Football

You don’t have to spend big bucks to have the luxury of coming home from work, putting your feet up, and watching Thursday Night Football on a humongous 4K TV with HDR. Right now, at least — Walmart has wiped an astounding $200 off the 70-inch LG UM6970, dropping the price of the television down to just $700 ($70 per month, including tax, if you decide to take advantage of the retailer’s offer to split the cost over 12 months).

Usually $900, the 70-inch LG UM6970 is a fantastic all-rounder, offering all the smarts you’d expect to find on a 4K TV worthy of the name, including a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming both HD and Full HD material into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution and multi-format HDR for drawing additional detail from the scene at hand, be it an intense sporting event like Thursday Night Football or an action-filled movie, such as The Fate of the Furious.

Plus, the television is decked out with LG’s Artificial Intelligence-driven webOS smart software, which acts as a portal to all the leading streaming services. And with Google Assistant baked in, you won’t have to scroll through endless screens to find the show you’re looking for. Instead, you can just hit a button on the company’s trademark Magic Remote and mumble a command like “Play Breaking Bad on Netflix” and it will handle the rest.

You can even ask it for sports scores, weather information, and to find a restaurant that’ll deliver the pizza and beer you’ve been so desperately craving right to your door. Just keep a smartphone or tablet nearby because the one thing Assistant can’t do from your television (yet) is order it for you. So the 70-inch LG UM6970 is more than just a versatile, high-resolution 4K TV; it’s a new member of the family that will be with you for years to come.

Being the momentous beast it is, the 70-inch LG UM6970 won’t squeeze through every door, fit on every wall, or rest on every entertainment center it’s introduced to. If you’re after something a bit more compact, be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a 55-inch LG 6-Series for $380, a 55-inch Samsung 7-Series for $500, and a 65-inch LG NanoCell 8-Series for $1,100.

