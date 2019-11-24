Best Buy’s Black Friday Doorbuster Sale has arrived, headlined by this incredible offer on a 70-inch Samsung 6-Series 4K TV that sees it on sale for just $550 — down $350. You don’t have to wait for the shopping bonanza to arrive on November 29 to take advantage of the offer, either — it’s available right now, with the price locked in through the end of the main event.

To put the size of the discount into perspective, this exact television usually sits on the retailer’s shelves for $900. Meanwhile, a comparable LG model is on sale for $750 — making the 70-inch Samsung 6-Series the cheapest mainstream 70-inch 4K TV on the market right now. Plus, Best Buy is offering customers the option to split the cost for as little as $31 per month.

Built with convenience in mind, the Samsung 6-Series is armed with all the features you could ever need. There’s a 4K Upscale Engine for converting HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ for squeezing extra detail from supported material, and smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix.

Not sold? Here’s what one happy customer had to say about their purchase:

“Booted it up as soon as I had the chance. TV setup was simple and quick. Tried out all the apps to make sure everything ran smooth. Hulu and Netflix run flawlessly. Vudu has a few dips here and there, but most likely was the internet when streaming in 4K. PS4 Pro runs smoothly with HDR enabled as well with Game Mode on the TV itself. Couldn’t recommend it enough.”

Just one thing worth keeping in mind, though, is that while the 70-inch Samsung 6-Series is ideal for families wanting a television that anyone can fire up and tune into the latest must-see show, there are only two HDMI slots. This shouldn’t be a dealbreaker, though — a $30 HDMI Switch will introduce four more HDMIs, bumping the total number of available inputs up to five.

Bearing a huge 70-inch screen, the Samsung 6-Series certainly isn’t going to fit into everyone’s living room. If you’re in need of something a bit smaller, there are a number of other fantastic televisions on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the most notable being a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $250, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $320, and a 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $450.

