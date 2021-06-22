It’s Prime Day, and that means insane Prime Day 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for a great new (and huge) TV, this is the right place and the right time. Right now you can get a 75-inch Sony 4K TV for $798 at Walmart, saving you a similarly massive $502 on the usual price. This is likely the biggest TV in this price range, and because it’s Prime Day you won’t break the bank. The first day of this shopping holiday is coming to a close though, so grab it before the sale ends or it sells out. That could be any minute now!

Sony is one of the most well-respected tech brands out there. With this smart TV, you’ll get the highest quality 4K TV around. While this particular model didn’t score any category wins in our roundup of the best TVs of 2021, Sony had a formidable presence on that list. In fact, we gave Sony our award for best TV brand last year, beating out Panasonic, JVC and Toshiba.

Even better, the TV also has Android smart TV tech built into it. That means you can use the TV to receive access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels all at a touch of a button, without any external devices like a Chromecast or Roku. It’s a great way of upgrading your TV viewing experience for less. It’s all part of the convenient service that this 75-inch 4K TV from Sony can provide right now, all at a fantastic price.

Normally priced at $1,300, you can snap up this 75-inch 4K TV for just $798 saving you over $500 on the usual sticker price. Prime Day is the perfect time to enjoy a more cinematic experience for less.

More Prime Day 4K TV deals

