It’s Prime Day, and that means insane Prime Day 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for a great new (and huge) TV, this is the right place and the right time. Right now you can get a 75-inch Sony 4K TV for $798 at Walmart, saving you a similarly massive $502 on the usual price. This is likely the biggest TV in this price range, and because it’s Prime Day you won’t break the bank. The first day of this shopping holiday is coming to a close though, so grab it before the sale ends or it sells out. That could be any minute now!
Sony is one of the most well-respected tech brands out there. With this smart TV, you’ll get the highest quality 4K TV around. While this particular model didn’t score any category wins in our roundup of the best TVs of 2021, Sony had a formidable presence on that list. In fact, we gave Sony our award for best TV brand last year, beating out Panasonic, JVC and Toshiba.
Even better, the TV also has Android smart TV tech built into it. That means you can use the TV to receive access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels all at a touch of a button, without any external devices like a Chromecast or Roku. It’s a great way of upgrading your TV viewing experience for less. It’s all part of the convenient service that this 75-inch 4K TV from Sony can provide right now, all at a fantastic price.
Normally priced at $1,300, you can snap up this 75-inch 4K TV for just $798 saving you over $500 on the usual sticker price. Prime Day is the perfect time to enjoy a more cinematic experience for less.
More Prime Day 4K TV deals
Looking for a 4K TV but not sure if this is the one for you? We’ve got all the best 4K TV deals along with a special look at the Prime Day 4K TV deals going on right now. Alternatively, you can check out our look at all the best Prime Day deals as well as the Walmart Prime Day deals going on if you’ve got something completely different in mind.
75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV$2,700 $3,000
75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV$2,997 $4,997
43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV$300 $600
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797 $2,000
43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV$298 $500
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Editors' Recommendations
- Walmart is practically giving away the Beats Solo Pro headphones for Prime Day
- Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2021
- This 25-inch Alienware 4K Monitor just got a MASSIVE price cut for Prime Day
- We can’t believe how cheap this Instant Pot is at Walmart for Prime Day
- Prime Day Deals 2021: The best Amazon deals today