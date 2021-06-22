  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart is practically giving away this 75-inch 4K TV for Prime Day

By

It’s Prime Day, and that means insane Prime Day 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for a great new (and huge) TV, this is the right place and the right time. Right now you can get a 75-inch Sony 4K TV for $798 at Walmart, saving you a similarly massive $502 on the usual price. This is likely the biggest TV in this price range, and because it’s Prime Day you won’t break the bank. The first day of this shopping holiday is coming to a close though, so grab it before the sale ends or it sells out. That could be any minute now!

Sony is one of the most well-respected tech brands out there. With this smart TV, you’ll get the highest quality 4K TV around. While this particular model didn’t score any category wins in our roundup of the best TVs of 2021, Sony had a formidable presence on that list. In fact, we gave Sony our award for best TV brand last year, beating out Panasonic, JVC and Toshiba.

Even better, the TV also has Android smart TV tech built into it. That means you can use the TV to receive access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels all at a touch of a button, without any external devices like a Chromecast or Roku. It’s a great way of upgrading your TV viewing experience for less. It’s all part of the convenient service that this 75-inch 4K TV from Sony can provide right now, all at a fantastic price.

Normally priced at $1,300, you can snap up this 75-inch 4K TV for just $798 saving you over $500 on the usual sticker price. Prime Day is the perfect time to enjoy a more cinematic experience for less.

More Prime Day 4K TV deals

Looking for a 4K TV but not sure if this is the one for you? We’ve got all the best 4K TV deals along with a special look at the Prime Day 4K TV deals going on right now. Alternatively, you can check out our look at all the best Prime Day deals as well as the Walmart Prime Day deals going on if you’ve got something completely different in mind.

75-inch Samsung Q800T 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$300 $600
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Echo Frames are practically free with this Prime Day deal

amazon echo frames arrive sunglass blue light form sunglasses lifestyle 1 of 5

You aren’t going to want this Amazon Echo Buds deal this Prime Day

Amazon Echo Buds

This Samsung Chromebook is so cheap for Prime Day it could be a mistake

This Chromebook features an 11.6-inch screen and an Intel Celeron processor.

HP Prime Day Sale 2021: Best deals to shop today

HP zBook 15 top back logo

This is the best Prime Day Echo Show 5 deal we’ve seen this year

Echo Show 5

We can’t believe how cheap this 27-inch Dell Monitor is for Prime Day

Two Dell 27 monitors next to each other with one facing forward and the other facing backward.

Turn any TV smart with the Roku Express 4K+ for only $29 for Walmart Prime Day

Roku Express 4K+

Best Prime Day headphone deals for 2021

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Best Prime Day monitor deals for 2021

best monitors ces 2021 hp monitor 2

Best Prime Day iPad deals for 2021: The last day dawns

Prime Day 2021 iPad Deals

Walmart is practically giving away the Beats Solo Pro headphones for Prime Day

beats solo pro with apple family

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2021

best prime day bluetooth speaker deals 2020

This 25-inch Alienware 4K Monitor just got a MASSIVE price cut for Prime Day

alienware gaming mouse keyboard monitor gamescom 2019 55 inch aw5520qf oled