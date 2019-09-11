Investing in a quality, big-screen 4K TV is one of the best ways to enjoy a cinema-like experience in your home. If you’re planning to get one, now is the perfect time as Walmart is slashing the price of the 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F series by a massive 40%. Normally $1,998, you can score this huge TV at a much lower price of $1,198.

On top of this $800 discount, customers also have the chance to split the sale price over a 12-month period. Instead of splashing out $1,198 in one go, you may opt for a more manageable payment plan of $117 per month.

Sony claims that the X830F can upscale HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution like no other TV on the market. This is all thanks to the 4K HDR Processor X1 and the 4K X-Reality Pro Engine that work together to churn out crisp and clear visuals for any content.

With the help of an in-house Object-Based HDR Remaster technology, the processor can analyze and optimize the textures and colors of each object to display natural and exceptionally lifelike pictures on screen. The engine, on the other hand, upscales every image to true 4K quality to reveal remarkable, crystal-clear details.

The Triluminos Display and Super Bit Mapping also contribute to perfecting the 4K experience. These features enable the TV to map colors from a wider palette to faithfully reproduce every shade and hue, allowing for richer and more vibrant pictures. What’s more, there’s the Motionflow XR 960 that ensures fast-moving action sequences in movies, sports, and games are seen with superb clarity and minimal blur.

You’ll never run out of content to watch with this 70-inch Sony TV. With the Android TV OS, you have easy access to Google apps as well as leading streaming services, such as Amazon Video, Netflix, and Hulu. Google Assistant is integrated into the TV so you can track down content without scrolling.

You can even use the Assistant to control the TV and connected smart devices. Hands-free operation further expands when you hook it with a Google Home or Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

Get the 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F at a discounted price of $1,198 on Walmart. If you find it a little too big for your existing entertainment setup, you may also want to check out these unmissable deals: a 55-inch LG TV for $368, a 50-inch Vizio TV for $260, and a 55-inch Samsung TV for $448.

Not yet sure what TV to buy? Head over our curated deals page for other discounts or take a look at our TV buying guide.

