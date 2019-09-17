We’ll cut to the chase: The 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F is one of the best supersized 4K TVs money can buy, so the chance to snag one for $900 less than sticker is not to be missed. That’s right — Walmart has knocked an astounding $900 off Sony’s $2,000 asking price, dropping it down to just $1,100 ($107 per month if you opt to break it into 12 more digestible chunks).

This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for the TV in a long time, so if you’re on the fence, contemplating holding out for it to trickle down a bit more, best hop off. The cheapest we’ve seen the 70-inch X830F is $1,000, and that was on Prime Day, so it’s fair to assume that $1,100 is the lowest it will slip this side of Black Friday. Thus, if you need a 4K TV now, look no further.

To contextualize how incredible a deal this is, a rival 75-inch Samsung is on sale at the moment for $1,000. That same model usually commands $1,500. The 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F is miles better, excelling in every department you can imagine — from how crisp and clear the 4K Ultra HD screen is down to the variety of streaming services available through the smart software.

You see, Sony tends to sit at the top of the pricing ladder, charging quite a lot more than other manufacturers — because it can. It knows its televisions are the best on the market, with the OLED Sony Master Series A9F leading the pack. What’s even more unique is how well-rounded the models are — you don’t have to shop for a specific purpose. They can handle anything.

The 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F is no exception. There’s a 120Hz screen, which can adapt to showcasing the slowest of content like a love scene to the most intense action shot, such as a car chase or a tennis match, in a mere matter of milliseconds. There’s also a 4K Upscale Engine for morphing HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and Android TV for all the smarts.

Being the space-eater it is, the 70-inch Sony Bravia X830F (unfortunately) won’t fit into every home entertainment setup it’s introduced to. If you’re after something a little smaller, be sure to take a look at our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $260, a 55-inch LG 6-Series for $380, and a 65-inch LG NanoCell 8-Series for $1,100.

