You don’t have to be prepared to spend thousands of dollars before taking a look at 4K TV deals, as there are some offers that will let you upgrade your home theater setup’s screen even while you’re on a budget. You can find some of the best discounts from Walmart TV deals, which includes a $102 price cut for the TCL 70S430 that brings its price down to $598 from its original price of $700, for the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV that we’ve seen in a long time.

The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution for stunning clarity and detail, along with support for High Dynamic Range, which enables bright colors that make scenes on the display look even more realistic. The TV is also equipped with Dolby Digital+ audio technology for rich sound, which you can supplement with soundbar deals for a cinematic experience without leaving your living room.

Digital Trends’ best TVs for 2021 are all smart TVs, and the TCL 70S430 follows suit with the Android TV platform that provides easy access to thousands of apps and all your favorite streaming services. The 4K TV comes with Google Assistant, which will help you search for content and access connected smart home devices with the help of the voice remote, and Chromecast, so you can easily cast videos and photos from your mobile device.

Here’s your chance to purchase a massive screen for your living room, through a deal for the cheapest 70-inch 4K TV that we’ve seen in a while. Walmart is selling the TCL 70S430 for just $598, after a $102 discount to its original price of $700. Stocks of the 4K TV may go quick, so if you’re already imagining your movie nights, TV show marathons, and video game sessions on the TCL 70S430, click that Buy Now button immediately to secure your unit.

More 4K TV deals

It will be tough to find a better offer than Walmart’s very cheap price for the 70-inch TCL 70S430, but feel free to look around just to make sure. To help you finalize your decision, here are some of the best 4K TV deals that are currently available across different retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations