You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!

Buy Now

Today’s best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal

Why Buy

Premium-level build quality and display

Dolby Vision and HDR10 support

Android TV system with built-in Chromecast

Voice controls for easy browsing

Coming from one of the best TV brands in its price range, this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV there’s a lot to love about it. Of course, there’s the huge screen but it offers so much more than that. That includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get to enjoy more detail in the shadows, visibly clearer highlights, along with far improved vibrancy in colors compared to the competition. It also has a very useful auto low latency mode that’s perfect for gamers. It means they get lower input lag, meaning a smoother gaming experience even when playing the fastest moving titles.

For everyone else, it also has Chromecast built in so you can easily stream media from your phone, tablet, or laptop. There’s also Android TV, which is a really convenient way of finding your favorite apps and shows. It’s highly customizable, too, so you can get things looking just the way you like them. A voice remote also means you don’t have to worry about pressing buttons. Instead, you can talk to your TV to get things done more conveniently. There’s also immersive audio courtesy of DTS Virtual: X support so you get decent sound quality while you watch your favorite shows or movies.

Offering many of the features you’d expect from a significantly more expensive 4K TV, this Hisense 70-inch 4K TV is just $550 right now at Best Buy. Normally $850, you’re saving a cool $300, and it’s a great way to get more bang for your buck. If you’re even the least bit interested, we recommend checking out the deal soon, because it will be gone before you know it.

Buy Now

When does this 70-inch TV Black Friday deal end?

There’s no easy way to tell exactly when this deal ends because Best Buy hasn’t placed an expiration date yet. However, like most Black Friday deals that are this good, there’s probably a limited number of TVs set aside for this particular discount. With this incredible 70-inch Hisense TV being one of the most popular big-screen, high-definition models in this price range, it will definitely be in high demand during Black Friday. In fact, there are probably people who are browsing Best Buy’s website right now looking at the exact same deal you’re looking at. That means it’ll probably be completely out of stock before the weekend.

If this 70-inch TV Black Friday deal seems like the perfect upgrade to your home theater setup, then we strongly suggest picking it as soon as possible. With so many people waiting until Black Friday to pick up big-ticket items like this TV, this incredible deal could vanish at any time throughout the day. You don’t want to miss out on the chance to save this much money on an excellent unit. Besides, if you manage to find an even better TV deal later on, you can always cancel your order since it’s unlikely they’ll process your order today. Get the movie-viewing experience you’ve always dreamed of and get this incredible 70-inch TV Black Friday deal right now.

Should you shop this 70-inch TV Black Friday Deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

There are a lot of deals going on, and possibly more to come, which begs the question, why buy now? Wouldn’t it be better to wait? Unequivocally, no, it’s not better. We recommend jumping on the first deal you’re interested in, especially if you’re looking for a 70-inch or comparably-sized TV. There are a few things happening right now that are making them more difficult to find this year. First, the supply chain issues and shortages, like the microchip shortage, mean that manufacturers cannot keep up with demand. That has led to a shortage of items on store shelves, and very long restock delays. What’s more, shipping companies are inundated with tasks and orders which means the longer you wait, the more likely you’ll see shipping delays for anything you buy.

Even if there’s a better deal later on, you can still make sure you’re getting the best price. Retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have all extended holiday returns windows, or provided some form of support. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee, for example, means that you can get a refund for the price difference if anything you buy during the holidays ends up discounted more later. Amazon has extended its holiday returns window until January 2022, giving you plenty of time to return anything there, as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations