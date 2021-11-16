This is the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal you can shop today

Best Buy has the ultimate 70-inch TV Black Friday deal going on with a 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. Easily one of not only the best Black Friday TV deals, but also the best Black Friday deals, you can shop today, this is the perfect way to buy a huge screen for your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay.

70-inch TV Black Friday Deal: Cheapest price today

Coming from one of the best TV brands in this price range, this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV has a lot to love about it. Of course there’s the huge screen but it offers so much more than that.

That includes Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get to enjoy more detail in the shadows, visibly clearer highlights, along with far improved vibrancy in colors compared to the competition. It also has a very useful auto low latency mode that’s perfect for gamers. It means they get lower input lag, meaning a smoother gaming experience even when playing the fastest moving titles.

For everyone else, it also has Chromecast built in so you can easily stream media from your phone, tablet, or laptop. There’s also Android TV, which is a really convenient way of finding your favorite apps and shows. It’s highly customizable, too, so you can get things looking just the way you like them. A voice remote also means you don’t have to worry about pressing buttons. Instead, you can talk to your TV to get things done more conveniently. There’s also immersive audio courtesy of DTS Virtual: X support so you get decent sound quality while you watch your favorite shows or movies.

Offering many of the features you’d expect from a great 4K TV, this Hisense 70-inch 4K TV is just $550 right now at Best Buy. A considerable saving of $300, it’s a great way of getting more bang for your buck. It’s sure to spruce up your budget home cinema setup immensely without breaking the bank.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations