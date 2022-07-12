70-inch TV Prime Day deals: Samsung, LG, and TCL from $500

Prime Day deals are in full swing right now, and we’ve taken a look at the best of the bunch. If you’re looking for the perfect 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up all the best deals going on right now, including TVs from popular brands like Samsung, LG, and TCL. Covering plenty of price ranges, there’s sure to be something here for you. Read on while we take you through the 70-inch TV Prime Day deals going on right now.

Best 70-inch TV Prime Day deals 2022

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV — $500, was $600

Why Buy

Android TV

Voice remote

Clear Motion Index 120 technology

Chromecast built in

If you’re still learning about 4K, this TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV is a fantastic way to upgrade from standard HD. Offering an Android TV experience, it ticks all the boxes you could require when checking out our 4K TV buying guide. Besides the large 70-inch display, it also offers up high dynamic range (HDR) so that you get brighter and more accurate colors than standard HD resolutions. With slim bezels, you can spend more time focusing on what’s on screen rather than worrying about your view being obscured in some way. That also means the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV looks good in your living room, taking up no more space than it needs to.

Elsewhere, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV has a bevy of great smart features. Android TV is simple to use thanks to being clearly laid out and offering an extensive app store of content. It has support for thousands of different streaming apps so you’ll never have a problem finding something to watch. It’s easy to search through too thanks to the included voice remote so you can speak to it to find movie titles, launch, or change apps, as well as say many other commands. It’s far easier than relying on tapping in commands in the traditional way.

As well as that, the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV has Google Assistant built in so you can get entertainment recommendations, access media playback controls, and even control your smart home devices such as by changing the thermostat temperature or dimming the lights. There’s also Chromecast built in so you can easily cast content from your phone or tablet. When you are watching a show or movie or playing a game, Clear Motion Index 120 technology means that you can see fast-moving action without motion blur, with the TV offering steady clarity and smoothness at all times. The TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV offers pretty much all you could need at this price.

Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV — $500, was $650

Why Buy

Fire TV built in

Alexa voice controls

HDMI ARC support

DTS Studio Sound

Offering much of what you would expect from one of the best 4K TVs for under $500, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is a solid TV from the Best Buy brand. It focuses on more than just great visuals, thanks to it also having audio features that mean snapping up one of the best soundbars doesn’t have to be so urgent. That’s thanks to it having DTS Studio Sound so you get realistic and immersive audio via the TV’s two-speaker playback, enhancing your sense of space and ambience. If you do prefer to hook up a soundbar, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has HDMI ARC support so there’s no need for an extra cable.

Elsewhere, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV has HDR for a superior picture quality, while it also has an LED-backlit LCD screen so you get a wide range of colors and contrast thanks to reliable and long-lasting LED lighting. Thanks to Fire TV support, you have access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes. There’s support for pretty much every app you can think of from Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and Disney+. Alexa voice controls make it a breeze to navigate through, too. You can use your voice to search across apps, switch inputs, and look up long names that you would hate to type in on your remote.

Looking pretty sleek, the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV is easily wall mountable thanks to being compatible with VESA pattern 400 x 300. It has three HDMI ports, along with composite AV jacks, digital optical output, USB port, and headphone jack. Supporting Apple AirPlay, the TV can easily and quickly display content from your Apple devices, while parental controls keep everyone safe at all times. Fairly versatile, there’s a lot to like here with the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV, proving inexpensive for the size yet still including key features.

LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV — $600, was $650

Why Buy

Reliable brand

Fast processing

Game Optimizer settings

Filmmaker mode

LG features heavily among the best TVs available right now, which is hardly surprising news from one of the best TV brands. In the case of the LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV, while it may lack the latest OLED technology, it’s a high-end 4K TV that gives you the best picture quality when watching 4K content. Full of useful features for movie-lovers and gamers alike, it’s hard to find fault with the LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV.

Much of that success is thanks to the LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV having a Quad Core Processor 4K. That processor is able to upscale content to 4K level so you get a smooth and crisp viewing experience whatever you’re watching. It means enhanced contrast, color, and blacks. If you’ve been learning about where and how to watch 4K content, you can be confident it’ll look great on this TV. Besides the joys of 4K resolution, the LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV offers a Filmmaker mode so that you can watch movies in the way that the director intended. With automatic picture and processor settings, it brings with it true authenticity so you get a sublime picture. It’s a similar story for gamers, with the Game Optimizer mode automatically adjusting the picture to the best settings no matter what you’re playing. Support for TruMotion 120 technology also reduces blur when watching fast-moving action, so you get sharper details at all times.

Rounding off how well the LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV works is its operating system. It uses LG’s new WebOS 6.0 to help you easily find all your favorite streaming apps. With extensive recommendations and support for Hey Google and Amazon Alexa, you can easily find what you’re looking for, whether with your voice or the remote’s buttons. You can even control your connected devices and receive location-based weather reports, making the LG 70-inch Class UP7070 4K TV quite the hub for your whole household.

Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV — $630, was $650

Why Buy

Great picture quality

Fast processor

Direct-lit LEDs

Sleek design

Easily the kind of TV you would expect among the best TVs for under $1,000, the Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV exudes class. Another one of the best TV brands around, Samsung knows how to get the most out of any TV panel, and that’s certainly the case here. While you might be wishing you could afford a QLED or OLED TV, the Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV demonstrates there’s still plenty of satisfaction to be had from an LED panel. It uses a form of direct-lit lighting where rows of LEDs are able to fine tune the contrast between blacks and whites, giving you a superior image quality. To help you understand, check out the difference between LED and LCD TVs to see what makes the technology tick.

As well as that, the Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV uses PurColor technology so that you get millions of shades of color, revealing a vibrant and lifelike picture. Processing is fast too with Samsung using its Crystal Processor 4K to provide you with ultra-fast and intelligent optimization of 4K content at all times. It also powers the Tizen operating system, which makes it simple for you to access all your favorite apps and streaming services.

Demonstrating that not all 4K TVs are the same, the Samsung 70-inch TU6985 4K TV is a high-end example of just how great 4K can to look. Thanks to its powerful processor and excellent picture quality features, it will serve you well, whether you’re an avid gamer, movie watcher, or simply just like to have a good-quality TV to gaze at. It even offers up slim bezels so it’ll look good in your home while offering all the key benefits you need from a well-made TV.

Should you shop these 70-inch TV Prime Day deals or wait until tomorrow?

There’s no shortage of Prime Day TV deals happening at the moment. When it comes to finding the right 70-inch TV Prime Day deal for you, you might struggle to know where to begin. That’s why we’ve included some highlights above, but should you buy now or wait until tomorrow to see what deals unfold?

While Prime Day may be a two-day event with even other retailers like the Best Buy Prime Day deals being much more than just one day, we’re not actually expecting prices to change significantly during the sales event. Instead, it’s likely that the prices you see today will be the prices you see tomorrow. In which case, you may as well buy. In the unlikely event that a price does drop further, most retailers have a great cancelation or returns policy, so you can always pursue that option if you change your mind.

The only reason you may wish to consider buying today rather than tomorrow is if stock runs out. Most retailers like Amazon and Best Buy appreciate the popularity of 70-inch TV Prime Day deals, so they stock their warehouses accordingly. In which case, you shouldn’t have a problem. Still, if you’re worried, you may wish to buy now rather than wait until tomorrow. When it comes to price changes though, we can’t see things getting even cheaper, especially when it comes to 70-inch TV Prime Day offers.

