70-inch TVs under $700 for Super Bowl 2022

With the Super Bowl matchup solidified and parties for the big game right around the corner, you may be looking for a nice 70-inch centerpiece for your home theater. There’s a range of great 70-inch TV deals and 4K TV deals to choose from, and we’ve rounded up the best. We’ve tracked down some of the best 70-inch 4K TVs that you can currently grab for under $700. Whether on sale or already perfectly priced to slide under the $700 mark, the best Super Bowl TV deals await. Read onward for more details.

TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV — $500, was $830

A great value is happening at Best Buy, as the TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K Smart TV is being offered with a discount of $330. That’s an impressive savings on a 70-inch TV that produces a great 4K picture with HDR capability, comes with a voice remote for convenient navigation and control, and has all of the great conveniences of a smart TV. Among them are the capability to stream more than 700,000 movies and shows, live sports, and news, and all of your favorite music from Google Play and YouTube, as well as other apps. Free shipping is included with purchase, a nice perk for such a large product.

Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV — $600, was $700

The Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K smart TV brings all sorts of great features to its stunning 4K picture quality. It features an IQ Active Processor, which delivers superior picture processing, and it also allows the TV to upscale all of your favorite HD content to spectacular 4K quality. It also features a gaming engine that makes modern gameplay more responsive with less lag and a high refresh rate, things that make this Vizio 4K Smart TV something to consider for gamers and anyone who likes to watch fast-paced content such as sports and action movies. Free shipping is also included with this great deal from Best Buy.

LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV — $627, was $800

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV puts all of your favorite entertainment on full display. It features a quad-core processor that’s able to upscale Full HD content to 4K resolution, giving you a smooth, crisp viewing experience with enhanced contrast and color. It also features Ultra Surround, a surround sound technology that allows you to hear more detail, and surrounds you with movie soundtracks and sound effects. All of the great conveniences of a smart TV are part of this LG 4K TV’s offerings, including streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ built right in. Free shipping is included with this deal, so click over to Walmart and claim yours now.

Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV — $680

This Samsung 70-inch 4K smart TV is priced so well it doesn’t even need a discount to be a great, affordable option for your home theater setup. Samsung is known for its high-quality displays, and this 4K TV lives up to the Samsung name, as it produces a 4K picture with HDR capabilities. It features an ultra-fast processor that transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K, and its smart capabilities make navigating and exploring content a breeze. This Samsung 70-inch 4K smart TV is a nice grab any time of the year, and it delivers to your doorstep with free shipping from Walmart right now.

