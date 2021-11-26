If you’re looking to treat yourself to one of the biggest TVs out there, we have all the best Black Friday TV deals and we’ve focused on some truly huge 75-inch TVs. Amongst some of the best Black Friday deals out there at the moment, these huge TVs are a great way of ensuring you get more of a home theater-style experience this holiday season. Read on while we tell you all about them.

75-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV — $700, was $790

Why buy:

Great display

Customizable home screen

Auto low latency mode for gamers

Voice remote

Normally priced at $790, this Hisense 75-inch A6G 4K TV is down to just $700 at Best Buy right now. From one of the best TV brands, it has everything you could need from such a well-priced 4K TV. Besides the 4K resolution which means it looks far better than a regular full HD TV, it also has support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. That means it offers more details amongst the shadows, visibly clearer highlights, and far more vibrant colors throughout. For gamers, there’s an auto low latency mode that means they can easily have their TV automatically adjusted while they play, ensuring they get smooth and uninterrupted play with limited lag at all times.

Elsewhere, it’s also a smart TV. It has an Android TV OS that’s easy to customize so you can easily view all your favorite apps, shows, and movies within moments. Chromecast is built-in too so you can cast stuff from your phone, laptop, or tablet such as photos, movies, or almost anything else your device stores. The TV also has a voice remote so throughout, you can speak to it rather than press buttons, often making searching for things much easier than usual. A clever TV in so many ways, the 75-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV is a great addition to your home and at a fantastic price.

Buy Now

75-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $700, was $900

Why buy:

Dolby Digital+ audio

Great picture

Easy to use controls

Bluetooth connection

From another one of the best TV brands comes the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s fantastic to use with TCL consistently one of the best TVs to pick up. Besides its predictably gorgeous 4K display, it offers HDR so you get enhanced clarity and detail for all your favorite content. There’s also Dolby Digital+ Audio Technology so you get full and rich sound no matter what you’re watching. It creates a form of surround sound effect.

Elsewhere, the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is practical too. It has a simple and speedy to use home screen that provides you with quick access to all your favorite apps and movies. There’s Chromecast built-in so you can easily cast movies, music, videos, and more from your smartphone or laptop. The home screen is customizable too so you can make sure your essentials are all located in one place. Bluetooth connectivity support means you can hook up some wireless headphones to your TV for when you want to focus on what you’re watching without being distracted by environmental sounds nearby. Finally, there are also 3 HDMI inputs so you can hook up all your consoles and other devices conveniently without having to swap anything out.

Buy Now

Should you shop these 75-inch TV Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is often a repeat of the best Black Friday deals which means there’s not much point waiting for many of them. Instead, you’re better off buying now in case stock sells out by the time you get around to looking at Cyber Monday. With supply issues, this can be a huge problem this year.

Remember — if you do buy now and it somehow ends up cheaper for Cyber Monday, you can always cancel your existing order or return the item if it’s already been shipped.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations