Memorial Day 75-inch TV Deals: Get a massive 4K TV for $600

The Memorial Day sales are in full swing now that we’ve finally reached the big day. That makes it the perfect time to treat yourself to a new 75-inch TV. There are plenty of awesome 75-inch TV deals going on right now, so we’ve helped you figure what to do by narrowing down the options to the best of the bunch. Take a look below to see which are worth your money and hit the buy button before the deals end.

Hisense 75-inch A6G 4K TV — $600, was $710

Why Buy:

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

Auto low latency mode

Voice remote

Android TV OS

Hisense is one of the best TV brands if you’re on a budget. In the case of the Hisense 75-inch A6G 4K TV, you’ve got a good deal. Besides the 4K resolution on screen, you also get the benefit of Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so that shadows are more detailed and you get dramatically more vibrant colors. Alongside that, the TV has an auto low latency mode that’s great for gaming so you can enjoy a smooth experience without having to tweak any settings. It also uses Android TV which is a straightforward operating system that benefits from Google Assistant support and Chromecast built-in for easy casting of content.

LG 75-inch UP7070 4K TV — $700, was $830

Why Buy:

Fast upscaling

Game optimizer mode

Voice assistant support

Reduced motion blur

One of the better Memorial Day TV sales, the LG 75-inch UP7070 4K TV is a reliable bet. It uses a quad-core processor to ensure that 4K upscaling is done smoothly and crisply every time. Expect enhanced contrast and deeper blacks, too. A filmmaker mode helps you get the picture looking just how a director would want it while a game optimizer mode spruces up the experience for gamers. Alongside that, there’s 120Hz TruMotion technology for ensuring motion blur doesn’t happen during fast-moving sequences. You also get Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, plus an easy-to-use dashboard.

TCL 75-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $800, was $1,000

Why Buy:

QLED picture

Contrast Control Zones

Natural Motion 240

Auto Game Mode

QLED TV deals are growing in popularity now and we’re a fan of this TCL 75-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV on sale. Thanks to QLED technology, you get more than a billion colors with greater accuracy, better brightness, and wider color volume. It matches the format you see on many cinema screens. Also, there are Contrast Control Zones whereby contrast is optimized across up to 60 localized zones so you get a striking distinction between bright and dark areas of the image, ensuring great picture quality. Gamers will revel in the addition of an auto game mode so settings are automatically tweaked when using a games console. Also, TCL’s AiPQ engine means machine-learning helps ensure you get the best picture when upscaling content, too. Finally, variable refresh rate and Natural Motion 240 ensure smooth performance whatever you watch or play.

Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV — $800, was $850

Why Buy:

Highly reliable brand

Ultra-thin bezel design

Game enhancer mode

Motion Rate 120 technology

The Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV is a great option for anyone looking for a large screen from a reliable brand. You get a crystal display that promises a naturally crisp and vivid picture. That’s helped by Motion Rate 120 which means that there’s no risk of motion blur even when watching fast-moving scenes. There’s also a game enhancer mode for avid players with the TV automatically adjusting to accommodate their needs. Elsewhere, you get a cool look thanks to ultra-thin bezels on all sides, as well as a clean cable solution so you can keep things tidy at home. An easy-to-use remote and universal guide further help streamline the experience so the Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K TV is a breeze to use.

Sony 75-inch X85J 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,300

Why Buy:

Fantastic picture

Excellent performance

HDMI 2.1 ports

Extensive smart TV functionality

Sony TVs are rarely discounted thanks to often featuring amongst the best TVs. However, that’s where the Best Buy Memorial Day sale really helps out. For the money, you get a truly sublime picture. The Sony 75-inch Class X85J 4K TV is able to reproduce more colors than a conventional TV thanks to its use of Triluminos Pro Color. You get colors that are natural, precise, and more true to life than before. A 4K HDR processor X1 processor helps here, too, with great upscaling functionality. The Sony 75-inch X85J 4K TV uses a unique 4K database to upscale HD content appropriately at all times. Other features include Motionflow XR which keeps the action running smoothly even when things turn frantic. You also have HDMI 2.1 ports at your disposal which are particularly useful when hooking up the latest games consoles.

Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV — $1,600, was $1,700

Why Buy:

Huge and colorful display

Fantastic performance

Multiple voice assistants

120Hz refresh rate

Combining QLED technology with a large display isn’t cheap but the Samsung 75-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV is worth the expense. It offers 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology so you get brilliant colors that stay true even in bright scenes. Quantum HDR means a wider range of color, brightness, and contrast so there’s a crisp image every time. Dedicated warm and cool LED backlighting also helps with dynamically enhancing the contrast while a 120Hz refresh rate keeps things silky smooth even when what you’re watching moves fast. Other features include Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ to further minimize motion blur while there’s FreeSync Premium Pro for less lag and tearing while you game. This is a really powerful TV best suited for gamers and sports fans.

Editors' Recommendations