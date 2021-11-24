  1. Deals
Save $300 on this TCL 75-inch QLED TV for Black Friday 2021

If you come across a 75-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal that you can afford, it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of it to upgrade your home theater setup. There are a lot of options among Black Friday TV deals, but one of the best Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of right now is Best Buy’s $300 discount for this 75-inch QLED 4K TV from TCL, which brings its price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,300.

Today’s best 75-inch QLED TV Black Friday deal

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Why Buy:

  • Massive screen with 4K UHD resolution
  • QLED technology improves brightness
  • Runs on Roku platform
  • Auto Game Mode for gamers

The best TVs don’t hold back in offering the best possible viewing experience, and that’s what you’ll get with the TCL 75S535. It comes with a 75-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, with TCL’s AiPQ engine optimizing color, contrast, and clarity through machine learnings algorithms. The TV also supports HDR formats, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, for brighter whites and darker blacks that contribute to an even more immersive viewing experience. It’s also a QLED TV, a type of TV that utilizes quantum dot technology for improved brightness and more natural colors, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide.

The TCL 75S535 is a smart TV that runs on the Roku platform, which offers a simple interface where you can access your favorite streaming services, so you won’t miss the best Netflix shows, the best Amazon Prime Video shows, and the best Disney+ shows. The TV also offers an Auto Game Mode, which optimizes picture settings for fast responses while playing video games, and it can recognize voice commands through the Roku app, the voice-enabled remote control, and your preferred digital assistant.

You won’t always see deals that will let you upgrade your home theater’s screen to a 75-inch QLED 4K TV for $1,000, so you should seriously consider taking advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 75S535. The retailer is offering the TV with a $300 reduction from its original price of $1,300, and with the increased demand from shoppers for Black Friday, it’s unclear how long this deal will last. To make sure that you secure your own 75-inch TCL 75S535 QLED 4K TV, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

