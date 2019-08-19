Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

Josh Levenson
By
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv

There’s never been a better time to buy a 4K TV — there’s a bottomless barrel of 4K Ultra HD content, a near-endless selection of televisions to choose from, and oodles of incredible deals. Just look at the 75-inch Samsung NU6900. It’s sat on Walmart’s shelves for $1,500 ever since it launched in 2018, but it’s on sale now for just $1,000.

To be clear, Walmart hasn’t discounted the television because it’s old hat. Quite the opposite, actually. The 75-inch Samsung NU6900 is still one of the best sizeable 4K LED TVs out there, bundling the latest version of Samsung’s UHD Engine, which transforms HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and HDR10+.

With all of the leading networks now starting to realize that 4K Ultra HD is the future, there’s no shortage of material to choose from. In fact, if you’re tuning into something new (2018 or later) through an on-demand streaming service — like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — there’s a good chance it’s available in the souped-up resolution.

You won’t need additional hardware to watch it, either. The 75-inch Samsung NU6900 comes decked out with Samsung’s Tizen OS smart software, which serves as a one-stop shop for all the leading streaming platforms, including the aforementioned Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, as well as HBO Now and Hulu.

Piece that all together in and you come out with a fantastic all-rounder that has all the features you could ever need to indulge in an immersive viewing experience — be it when battling to the end in Fortnite, watching the last season of Game of Thrones, or keeping up with the latest Grand Prix — whether it’s in native 4K or not.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Christmas is right around the corner and we’re all in saving mode, so we can’t afford to splash $1,000 on a television. That’s why Walmart is offering its customers the choice to split the cost over 12 months, coming out at $98 per month after a few bucks’ worth of sales tax has been tacked on.

Searching for something a tad smaller? You’re in luck — there are a number of other fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL for $230, a 50-inch Vizio for $300, and a 55-inch TCL for $530. And for those looking for something a little higher-end, there’s a 43-inch Samsung QLED (not to be confused with OLED) for $650.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019
Up Next

Apple's iOS 12.4 apparently unpatched a security flaw and enabled a jailbreak
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for August 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Home Theater

The best 4K TVs under $500

These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

The best TVs under $1,000

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Josh Levenson
sony 70 inch 4k tv deal x830f walmart
Home Theater

You won’t find a better deal on a massive 70-inch Sony 4K TV than this

When you're the best at something, you can charge a premium. Just look at Apple with the iPhone. The same rings true for Sony with its 4K TVs, like the 70-inch X830F, which is now on sale for $900 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
55 inch lg c9 series oled tv amazon deal
Deals

Get this stunning 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV for a whopping $902 less on Amazon

A premium TV that truly stands out for a number of reasons is an OLED TV. One of the companies that set a high standard in making OLED TVs is LG. Right now, the 55-inch C9 OLED TV is available on Amazon for $1,597.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
samsung gear fit 2
Deals

Amazon swipes 32% off of Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatches

While it usually sells at $200, Amazon reduced the price of the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro smartwatch by $65. The smaller variant is also discounted by $65, so you can purchase one at Amazon for only $135 instead of $200.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best apple watch deals of
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit inspire hr amazon fi
Deals

Trim down and get big savings with Amazon’s 20% sale on the Fitbit Inspire HR

The Fitbit Inspire HR could just be the most affordable fitness tracker Fitbit has to offer priced at $100 but Amazon's 20% sale lets you trim down and get big on savings by making it available for only $80.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best tablets for small businesses samsung galaxy tab s4 review 3394 800x534 c
Deals

Walmart drops $150 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with S Pen included

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-inch Tablet with S Pen is available in 64GB and 256GB models and Walmart is giving $150 off to both variants, selling it now for $498 and $598, respectively.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless
Deals

Work out in style with the Powerbeats3 earphones, now 40% less on Amazon

The Beats brand offers sleekly designed products, and now that it is owned by Apple, you can count on improved hardware and software, too. One of its offerings, the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones, is available on Amazon for $119.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart stick with alexa voice remote player 1
Deals

Amazon’s having a Fire TV sale on streaming media sticks, DVRs, and smart TVs

Amazon dropped prices on most Fire TV products in a combination back-to-school and Labor Day sale. After Prime Day 2019 retailers are prepping for a busy Fall, Amazon didn't hesitate to take deep price cuts on the Fire TV products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

The best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 silver
Deals

The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is at its cheapest price ever on Amazon

If the price tag of the GoPro Hero 7 Black gives you a bit of heartburn, the Hero 7 Silver is a great alternative. You get many of the Black's features for a fraction of the price, and it's 24% off at Amazon right now.
Posted By Ed Oswald