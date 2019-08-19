You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

Share

There’s never been a better time to buy a 4K TV — there’s a bottomless barrel of 4K Ultra HD content, a near-endless selection of televisions to choose from, and oodles of incredible deals. Just look at the 75-inch Samsung NU6900. It’s sat on Walmart’s shelves for $1,500 ever since it launched in 2018, but it’s on sale now for just $1,000.

To be clear, Walmart hasn’t discounted the television because it’s old hat. Quite the opposite, actually. The 75-inch Samsung NU6900 is still one of the best sizeable 4K LED TVs out there, bundling the latest version of Samsung’s UHD Engine, which transforms HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and HDR10+.

With all of the leading networks now starting to realize that 4K Ultra HD is the future, there’s no shortage of material to choose from. In fact, if you’re tuning into something new (2018 or later) through an on-demand streaming service — like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — there’s a good chance it’s available in the souped-up resolution.

You won’t need additional hardware to watch it, either. The 75-inch Samsung NU6900 comes decked out with Samsung’s Tizen OS smart software, which serves as a one-stop shop for all the leading streaming platforms, including the aforementioned Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, as well as HBO Now and Hulu.

Piece that all together in and you come out with a fantastic all-rounder that has all the features you could ever need to indulge in an immersive viewing experience — be it when battling to the end in Fortnite, watching the last season of Game of Thrones, or keeping up with the latest Grand Prix — whether it’s in native 4K or not.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Christmas is right around the corner and we’re all in saving mode, so we can’t afford to splash $1,000 on a television. That’s why Walmart is offering its customers the choice to split the cost over 12 months, coming out at $98 per month after a few bucks’ worth of sales tax has been tacked on.

Searching for something a tad smaller? You’re in luck — there are a number of other fantastic 4K TVs on sale right now, including a 43-inch TCL for $230, a 50-inch Vizio for $300, and a 55-inch TCL for $530. And for those looking for something a little higher-end, there’s a 43-inch Samsung QLED (not to be confused with OLED) for $650.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.