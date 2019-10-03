Walmart drops a whopping $502 discount on this Samsung 75-inch 4K TV

Samsung has carved its name as the market leader in the world of television space. The South Korea-based company is known for its great lineup of TVs, knocking down competitors like Sony and LG in terms of overall sales. Right now, Walmart is holding a sale on a variety of Samsung units. One incredible deal we found is for the 75-inch Samsung 4K TV NU6900 series, which is now available for only $998 after a whopping $502 discount.

This offer is especially perfect for budget-conscious shoppers in the market for a solid big-screen 4K TV. Customers can even take advantage of a more manageable payment plan, which breaks down the sale price to just $98 per month for 12 months.

Enjoy your favorite entertainment in monstrous 4K quality with this Samsung panel. Its powerful UHD engine steps up your viewing experience by upscaling non-4K TV content to 4K. It also has support for high dynamic range content like HDR10+, optimizing picture quality scene by scene.

Samsung also tossed in a bunch of complementing features to enhance color, clarity, and motion. Its PurColor technology produces a wider spectrum of realistic colors that are fine tuned to deliver the ultimate in a vibrant display. Fast-moving content like action scenes and adventure games are also rendered smoothly and with minimal blur, thanks to the fluid motion brought by the TV’s Motion Rate 120.

A smart TV through and through, this 75-inch Samsung 4K TV makes it convenient for you to search for content. It connects to Wi-Fi for easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. It also comes with a Universal Guide which brings your favorite content and apps together in one easy-to-browse menu. You’ll be to control the TV and connected devices through the SmartThings app, as well as stream games seamlessly and with amazing graphics via the Steam Link app.

This device comes in a slim and modern profile that fits in nicely with any room setup. Its back is designed with a neat layout for cable management and is outfitted with a generous number of ports for further connectivity options.

The 75-inch Samsung 4K TV NU6900 may not have the fancier features found in more high-end Samsung units, but a screen this size will definitely make you feel like you have your own home theater. Walmart just made it more attractive by taking a significant $500 off its normal price. Order yours today on Walmart for $998.

