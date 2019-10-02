Every year around early fall, Apple graces us with a big event in which the Cupertino, California-based company reveals some of its latest goodies. New iPhones are usually the biggest attractions, but during this year’s show (which came early in September), we also saw the unveiling of the Apple Watch Series 5 as well as the seventh-generation iPad. This fresh 2019 iPad is now available, and you can even get the 128GB model for a nice little iPad discount on Amazon at the moment.

Given that the new iPad is the same price, there’s really no reason to opt for the 2018 model now unless you can find one for significantly cheaper. And, like its sixth-gen predecessor, the new 2019 iPad is still the most affordable model in Apple’s tablet lineup. The standard 32GB model is priced the same as last year’s version, ringing in at just $330 (quite affordable for Apple hardware), but Amazon has the 128GB version on sale for a nice little $30 discount, letting you score this new iPad with boosted storage for $400 right now.

Apple makes four different variants of its tablet: The iPad Pro, the iPad Air, the iPad Mini, and the standard iPad, with the last of these having been our overall favorite (and the one we recommend for most people) for several years now. The 9.7-inch 2018 iPad was a huge hit and still represents fantastic value, and the newer 2019 refresh is essentially just a more refined version of this great mobile iOS device.

As hardware goes, the 2018 and 2019 iPads aren’t terribly different. They both pack Apple’s A10 Fusion chip, 2GB of RAM, 8MP rear and 1.2MP front cameras, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, Lightning ports, and iOS 13. Both also come with with either 32GB or 128GB of internal flash storage and are available in silver, gold, or gray color options. The primary difference between the sixth- and seventh-gen iPads is the display, with the new 2019 model featuring a larger 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen thanks to Apple slimming down those chunky bezels a bit. The new iPad adds a much-needed smart connector for hooking up a Smart Keyboard as well.

