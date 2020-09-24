8 products on sale now that won’t be cheaper on Prime Day 2020

Can’t wait for Prime Day 2020 to begin? If you’re looking for great deals, you can start now! We’ve tracked down eight products on sale that we just can’t see being any cheaper on the big day. All these products are the latest technology and some are only a couple of weeks old, so seeing discounts on them already is a big deal. If you’re worried that something might end up cheaper on Prime Day, you can always order it now, avoid opening the item, then return it for a full refund after buying it for less on Prime Day. Honestly though? We can’t see this happening. Snap up these great deals today while there’s still stock.

Fitbit Charge 3 — $100, was $150

With a huge price cut of $50, the Fitbit Charge 3 is perfect if you’ve been eyeing activity trackers but couldn’t make up your mind. This wristband will monitor everything from the daily steps you make, the calories you burn, as well as your heart rate every step of the day. It’s swim-proof and water-resistant so you won’t have to worry about taking it off at the gym or in the water, plus you can choose for it to track over 15 different forms of exercise, depending on how you love to work up a sweat. It also tracks how well you’re sleeping. Reduced to just $100, this is the ideal time to jump on board the Fitbit train.

Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S — $120, was $150

No one enjoys vacuuming, right? The Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S takes out a lot of the effort. It’s a robotic vacuum cleaner that can easily be programmed to clean up hard floors as well as medium-pile carpets with minimal hassle. It can easily vacuum for up to 100 minutes before automatically returning back to its base station to recharge, with you able to choose when it gets to work. BoostIQ technology means it can work on extra tricky bits for a brief time as well. It’s a great timesaver and just $120, down from $150, right now.

Apple AirPods — $130, was $160

With a $30 price cut, this is a great time to pick up some Apple AirPods. The truly wireless earbuds are super simple to set up and utilize an H1 chip which promises a low-latency wireless connection, resulting in fewer dropouts and better audio quality for you. With up to five hours of battery life with 24 hours stemming from the charging case, you’ll be good to go throughout the day without any hassle. They look and feel good in your ears, too.

Chromebooks have been tricky to find this year so a $70 discount and stock of this latest HP Chromebook 11.6? If you’re looking for a budget Chromebook, this should be a very hard to resist offer. The device offers an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage, and an 11.6-inch screen. That’s all just what you need if you simply want a straightforward device to work from anywhere with, from typing up important documents to browsing the internet. Ordinarily $340, this HP Chromebook is down to just $270 right now.

If you’re a keen PC gamer, you need a great monitor to get the most from your setup. The Acer Nitro XV272U Monitor is a fantastic 27-inch monitor that’s sure to keep up with your gaming escapades. It promises a resolution of 2560 x 1440, a response time of 1ms and a refresh rate of 144Hz. With two HDMI ports, four built-in USB ports, and one DisplayPort, there’s no shortage of connection options either. It’s ordinarily priced at $450 so a huge saving of $150 is a big help here.

The latest Apple iPad 10.2-inch has already seen a price cut of $30. That’s pretty impressive for a tablet that only launched a week or two ago. For the price, you get a stylish 10.2-inch Retina display screen that makes everything look great, the latest A12 Bionic processor, an 8MP back camera, and 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera. With up to 10 hours of battery life, you won’t run out of juice throughout the day either. What more could you want?

Apple Watch Series 6 — from $385

Continuing the trend for the latest Apple tech being discounted, the base 40mm, GPS model of the newest and brightest Apple Watch Series 6 is on sale from just $385 right now. That’s a modest but important saving of $15 which just doesn’t happen on brand-new Apple gadgets. This is the best Apple Watch yet thanks to an Always-On Retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter than before outdoors, a faster processor, and an all-new sensor that measures your blood oxygen levels. Numerous other improvements make this an unbeatable purchase for the active user.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $385, was $399:

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) — $415, was $429:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra — $1100, was $1300

The latest and greatest Samsung smartphone out there, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is normally $1300 but Amazon has it for $200 off at $1100. For the price, you get Samsung’s fastest Note processor yet, an absolutely phenomenal camera, along with a display that has an exceptional refresh rate for every scenario — whether you’re working or playing the latest games. it also comes with the Samsung S Pen so you can get tactile with the screen, sketching out designs or writing up notes. 5G support ensures this phone will last you for a long time to come.

