If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your current home theater, this 82-inch TV Black Friday Deal is the deal for you. As far as the best Black Friday deals go, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen yet. The Samsung 82-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV is regularly priced at $1,400 and is now on sale for $1,100, a savings of $300. You may think that an 82-inch TV is a bit too big, but this TV is perfect for a home theater, basement sports bar, or movie room, and the whole family will love it. With such a huge display, you’ll feel like you’re actually at the sporting events you’re watching, and movies will feel like you’re in the theater.

Today’s best 82-inch TV Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Four times the pixels of Full HD

Immersive, theater-like experience

Perfect for home theaters

High color contrast

The Samsung 82-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV features Crystal Processor 4K that automatically upscales your favorite movies, TV shows, and sporting events to 4K. Smart TV powered by Tizen allows you to navigate your favorite streaming services quickly and easily. Samsung’s PurColor immerses you in lifelike pictures with millions of colors, and the HDR expands the range of color for richer detail. The TV easily connects to your PC, mobile device, and laptop for seamless presentations on a life-sized display. The contrast automatically adjusts, so you get to experience the richest depth and color.

The Samsung 82-inch Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV is perfect for gaming due to its low lag rates and minimized blue even during the fastest scenes. The universal guide is user-friendly and gives you tailored recommendations for live TV as well as streaming. Adaptive sound allows you to switch from music to dialogue to special effects seamlessly with optimized sound from scene to scene. Samsung’s OneRemote function automatically detects and controls all compatible connected devices and content, making adding other devices effortlessly.

Should you shop this 82-inch TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Typically Cyber Monday features the best of Black Friday deals if supplies have lasted. In other words, if you see a sale on Black Friday that you want, you shouldn’t pass it up. Over the past several months, we’ve seen supply chain issues and chip shortages, which makes your chances of cashing in on an excellent Black Friday deal slimmer than in years past. So, if you want a new smart TV for your living room, be sure to grab this deal while it’s still available. Besides, if it lasts until Cyber Monday and is offered for a lower price, you can always cancel your previous order or return the TV you already received.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations