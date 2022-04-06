This is your chance for an 8K TV — save $3,000 off this Samsung

Even though 4K resolutions only started becoming commonplace in the past couple of years, manufacturers are already starting to make 8K TV screens, so finding a deal on them can be tricky. Thankfully, Samsung has discounted one of its best and biggest 8K screens, the 85-inch Class QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, down to $3,500 from $6,500, a massive $3,000 discount, making it one of the best Samsung TV deals you’ll find today.

You may be wondering what’s even the point of having an 8K TV, especially since 4K is already at the edge of quality that the human eye can discern. Well, simply put, as a screen gets larger and the resolution remains the same, the pixel density goes lower and lower, meaning that the closer you sit, the more likely you are to see individual pixels, and nobody wants that. Since this is a massive 85-inch screen, 8K brings back the pixel density to a reasonable number, providing a much crisper image. Not only that, but Samsung is using its NEO QLED technology, which can handle even more contrast distribution and better lighting for each pixel, meaning you get much deeper blacks and much brighter colors overall. The amazing picture is enhanced further by HDR10+ support.

Of course, if you’re worried about finding 8K content, you’ll be happy to know that the TV comes with upscaling tech to watch all your regular shows and films. There’s also good news if you’re a gamer, since this TV can hit 120Hz when running on 4K resolution, so if you’re a gaming on a PlayStation 5 or a high-end PC, you can get the best picture quality possible. As if that weren’t enough, it also has a few great features packed in, such as Object Tracking Sound+, extreme viewing angles, the streaming service Samsung TV Plus, and the ability to control the TV from a Samsung phone using an app.

While this Samsung 85-inch Class QN800A Neo QLED 8K Smart TV is pretty pricey, you aren’t going to find a better or bigger screen on the market these days, especially with the discount from Samsung bringing it down to $3,500 from $6,500 — a massive $3,000 discount. That being said, if it’s still a bit too pricey for you and you would still like an 8K TV, then check out some of our other 8K TV deals.

