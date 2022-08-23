Newegg is having a MASSIVE ABS gaming PC sale

Not everybody can build a PC from scratch, either because they don’t have the technical knowhow or the time to select each part and figure out what goes where. That’s where pre-built gaming PCs come into play, and Newegg is having a big sale on pre-built ABS gaming desktops at the moment. In fact, you can save hundreds of dollars on these Newegg deals, depending on which you go for, and while these three picks are our favorite, there is a host of different pre-builts you can pick from.

ABS Master Gaming PC — $1,100, was $1,400

Our first pick from this sale is the aptly named Master Gaming PC, with a mid-tier RTX 3060 that should see you get away with playing most modern games at medium settings, or maybe a bit higher on 1080p as long as you aren’t pushing the frame rates. Paired with that is a 10th-gen Intel i5-10400F, another mid-tier part that pairs well with the RTX 3060 and avoids any bottlenecks while still keeping the price down and letting you get your productivity and gaming work done. You also get a whopping 16GB of RAM, which we don’t often see in lower-tier builds, and 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough for most of your gaming needs as long as it’s not Warzone. ABS also throws in an MSI keyboard and mouse, which is great if you don’t necessarily want to go out and buy those on your own. Putting it all together, this is probably one of the better budget gaming PC deals you will find today.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC — $1,600, was $2,000

If you’re looking for something that is firmly mid-tier and encroaching on high-tier, the ABS Gladiator is the one to do it, as it comes with an RTX 3070, and now we’re talking about pushing 2K with a 144Hz refresh rate, which you can grab from our gaming monitor deals roundup. It also comes with an 11th-gen Intel i7-11700F, a more beefy CPU that can handle more intense productivity tasks and simulation games if you’re into that sort of thing (which we are). It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is what we’d expect at this price point, and a very appreciated 1TB SSD that gives you both performance and storage space. If you can afford the extra $200, we’d encourage you to go for the ABS Gladiator over the ABS Master.

ABS Legend Gaming PC — $2,600, was $3,200

Finally, we have the cream of the crop, the ABS Legend, which has the incredibly chonky RTX 3080 Ti, which is essentially the third best GPU in the market right now, and could easily run games at 4K, although maybe not necessarily at 144Hz refresh or higher. It’s paired with an equally chonky 11th-gen Intel i9-11900KF, which should see you have no problems running pretty much any kind of app, whether it’s for productivity, editing, or even streaming. It has 16GB of RAM, which maybe should have been upgraded to 32GB, although you can easily do that on your own in the future. As for storage, you get a 1TB SSD, the same as the ABS Gladiator. If you’re planning to do some heavy-duty gaming and get one of the best 4k gaming monitors, this is the setup to go for.

Editors' Recommendations