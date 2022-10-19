 Skip to main content
Hurry! This ABS Legend gaming PC is $1,200 off at Newegg today only

The ABS Legend Gaming PC with the side panel removed to show its internals.

Newegg continues to make a name for itself as a reliable source of savings on electronic devices, and that includes gaming deals such as this $1,200 discount for the ABS Legend Gaming PC that pulls its price down to $2,000 from its original price of $3,200. Gamers should definitely start paying attention to Newegg deals, as offers like these are only available for a limited time. You only have several hours left to take advantage of this price cut for the ABS Legend Gaming PC, so what are you waiting for? Click that Buy Now button as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the ABS Legend Gaming PC

The first two components in Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop are the processor and the GPU. The ABS Legend Gaming PC, with its 11th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card, gets the machine off to a strong start in terms of specifications. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which meets the minimum and recommended requirements for popular games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG. The ABS Legend Gaming PC is equipped with a 1TB SSD, which will provide enough space to install several AAA titles with all their necessary updates and optional DLCs, and with Windows 10 Home out of the box, you can start using it as soon as you connect your monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

The ABS Legend Gaming PC doesn’t only provide powerful performance though, as it also looks stylish with its tempered glass side panel that shows off the RGB-enabled internals. If you’re planning to try virtual reality games, you just have to purchase the necessary devices as this gaming PC is ready for the technology.

Newegg’s gaming PC deals, such as the retailer’s $1,200 price cut for the ABS Legend Gaming PC that lowers its price to $2,000 from $3,200, will let you enjoy huge savings that you can spend on other important purchases like gaming monitor deals, accessories, and video games. There’s not much time left on this offer though, so don’t waste time thinking about it. Buy the ABS Legend Gaming PC before its price returns to normal.

