There are loads of excellent Prime Day monitor deals to choose from, but our pick of the bunch is this Acer 27-inch curved 165Hz monitor at Walmart. Normally, this curved monitor would set you back $230, but with this Acer monitor Prime Day deal, you can grab it for an amazing $169.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Acer ED270R monitor

Some of the best curved monitors are an excellent choice for gamers or movie buffs, so if you want to play the latest games or watch movies in Full HD resolution, then this 27-inch curved monitor from Acer is for you. The curved 27-inch screen features 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio, so whatever you’re playing or watching will look crisp, clear, and colorful.

Sometimes you want more than one monitor, and thanks to this one’s ZeroFrame design, it’s near bezel-less, so you can place multiple monitors next to each other for a seamless view, great for the latest battle royale games or immersing yourself in an action RPG. Speaking of action, AMD Radeon FreeSync Technology is at play here, syncing the monitor’s frames with the graphic’s card frames, eliminating screen tearing and providing a smoother gaming experience — and, of course, there’s that 165Hz refresh rate, too.

A 27-inch monitor is one of the most popular sizes for gaming enthusiasts or movie lovers, and this is one of the best monitors around. Not too big, not too small, it fits well in most environments and on most desks without taking up too much space. This curved monitor also provides a more immersive experience than flat-screen monitors, making it one of the best gaming monitors. You won’t want for ports here either, as you get a display port and two HDMI ports — if you need more than that, you can always use an HDMI splitter.

Acer is one of the most renowned brand names in computing, making this monitor the ideal purchase for those who are looking for a reliable, high-quality monitor that will last.

