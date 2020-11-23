Black Friday deals have arrived, which is great news for gamers who were looking forward to the annual shopping holiday to take advantage of Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Discounts on gaming laptops are always among the most popular Black Friday offers every year, and this year will likely continue that trend.

Gaming laptops are part of the offers from various retailers, including Amazon Black Friday deals and Walmart Black Friday deals, as well as from manufacturers such as Dell. Here are some of the best Black Friday laptop deals for gamers that are now available, and if you see something that catches your eye and first your budget, you should click that Buy Now button as we’re not sure how long stocks will last.

Acer Nitro 5 — $849, was $1,099

The Acer Nitro 5 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s nearly bezel-less, and is powered by a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card. The gaming laptop, which also features Acer’s CoolBoost technology to keep itself cool during long sessions, is on sale on Walmart for only $849, for a $250 discount from its original price of $1,099.

Dell G7 17 — $1,100, was $1,370

With a 17.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GTX GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, the Dell G7 17 aims to run the best games at the highest settings. The gaming laptop also offers a dual-fan cooling system, as well as the Game Shift mode that provides an extra boost of power at the press of a button. The Dell G7 17 is available for $1,100, for $270 off from its original price of $1,370.

Alienware m15 R3 — $1,200, was $1,550

The Alienware m15 R3 is constructed with a magnesium alloy shell fitted with a custom Cryo-Tech cooling solution and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, with 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, the AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. Dell is selling the gaming laptop for only $1,200, after a $350 discount to its original price of $1,550.

MSI GS65 Stealth — $1,550, was $2,000

With a 15.6-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7 processors, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX2060 graphics card, the MSI GS65 Stealth packs serious power in a portable frame. The gaming laptop, which also features a silky glass touchpad and gold accents, is on sale on Amazon for $1,1550, after a $450 discount to its original price of $2,000.

