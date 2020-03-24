These Acer, Dell, HP monitors are in the bargain bin for less than $200

No matter how advanced your personal desktop may be, if the monitor isn’t up to par with the rest of your setup, then your home office won’t function as well as it should. When it comes to monitors, you can’t afford to be stingy and expect them to work as well as a high-end alternative. Luckily for you, we’ve gathered four amazing monitor deals that will not only let you save big time but also give you the quality you deserve. For as low as $95 on B&H and Staples, you can get monitors with incredible value from trusted brands like Acer, BenQ, Dell, and HP.

21.5-inch Acer V227Q Monitor (Full HD) — $95, was $110

The Acer V227Q monitor is the smallest — and cheapest — on our list, making it an ideal purchase if you’re tight on space and prefer something more compact. Its bezels are incredibly thin, allowing you to focus on what really matters: The screen. The 21.5-inch VA display comes with 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 16.7 million available colors, rendering every image and video that comes on-screen in peak condition. And with an above-average refresh rate of 75Hz, you’re getting better bang for your buck than you would with a generic monitor, with smoother transitions and reduced screen tearing as you swap between windows. It even comes with AMD Adaptive-Sync technology that’s specifically designed to prevent tearing. This monitor is also great for gaming despite being a VA panel as its 4ms GTG response time reduces blurring and makes sure you never miss a beat. If you’ll only be using it for purely office-related purposes though, then you can rely on the Acer V227Q for all your tasks.

It has speakers, so if you don’t want to shell out on a separate sound system, then you’re getting a two-for-one deal with the Acer V227Q. You can connect to it using VGA and HDMI, so you can input from a variety of devices. If you don’t want to spend a small fortune but still want a quality monitor, then the Acer V227Q won’t disappoint. It’s currently on sale on B&H for only $95.

27-inch Dell SE2717HR Monitor (Full HD) (Full HD) — $140, was $200

The Dell SE2717HR monitor is another great option if you want to see the bigger picture — literally. With a 27-inch display, you won’t be missing any details that would have otherwise been lost on a smaller monitor, and its thin bezels maximize what you’re able to see with minimal distraction. If you have the space on your desk, then you can comfortably allot it to this without a second thought.

As with the other monitors on this list, you’re getting 1,920 x 1,080 resolution and 16.7 million available colors for superb image quality and excellent visuals. For its refresh rate, it can go up to 75Hz so you get minimal screen tearing. However, unlike the Acer and BenQ monitors, the Dell SE2717HR has the slowest response time with 6ms, making it detrimental for gamers and anyone relying on a monitor that can keep up with fast-moving graphics and videos. It’s still faster than the average 10ms response time, but it could definitely do better. Fortunately, it does compensate for this with an anti-glare screen. This way, you won’t have to worry about being in the sun or around strong lights that might detract what’s on display. And just like the BenQ monitor, it also has blue light reduction to keep your eyes safe from harmful emissions that — although minimal in the short term — can have long-lasting effects on your eyes.

If the Dell SE2717HR ticks all your boxes, you can check it out on Staples where it’s discounted at a low price of only $140, scoring you $60 in savings.

31.5-inch HP 32s Monitor (Full HD) — $180, was $230

With the HP 32s monitor, you can go big and go home because, sometimes, bigger is better. Boasting an immense 31.5-inch screen, you’ll be getting the full cinematic view of whatever image or video you want in 1,920 x 1,080 resolution for an excellent viewing experience with 99% color accuracy. The HP 32s isn’t perfect though. While every other option on our list can reach a refresh rate of 75Hz, this monitor only offers 60Hz. This is the standard with monitors, but it’s not as effective at reducing screen tearing as one with a higher rate. It also has the second slowest response time with a range of four to 5.9ms, but it’s still far better than the average monitor’s response time of 10ms.

Additionally, the screen size may be susceptible to being affected by strong lights, but it’s designed with anti-glare technology to prevent image degradation, so that you don’t have to worry about where to position your large 17-pound monitor. The IPS panels allow you to view your screen from any angle without diminishing the quality, giving you the best seat in the house anywhere you want. With HDMI and VGA ports available, you have the option to connect to whatever compatible device you have. If you’re interested, you can find it on Staples where it’s currently on sale for only $180. Get it now, and you can walk away with an extra $50 in savings.

