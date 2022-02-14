Need a new Chromebook? Grab this one while it’s only $109

If you’re in search of a great go-anywhere computing device, there are a lot of great laptop deals to shop out there. But if you’re on a budget, there are also some great student laptop deals to shop, and one of the best Chromebook deals we’ve been able to track down is taking place at Best Buy today. The Acer Chromebook 311 has been discounted all the way down to just $109, a $140 savings from its regular price of $249. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and you can even have your new Acer Chromebook 311 as quickly as within an hour with in-store pickup where it’s available.

Like all of the best Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 311 is a powerful, versatile, and fun computing device that’s capable of accommodating the computing needs of most people. It has access to more than 2 million apps, as wells as Google’s app ecosystem, which includes popular software such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Docs, and Google Pics. It allows you to back up all of your files with Google Drive, and its portable design is a nice benefit for taking notes in the classroom, working at the office, or taking your digital world in at the coffee shop.

If you aren’t certain whether a Chromebook best fits your needs or not, you can explore more with our Chromebook vs. laptops comparison. But if supreme portability and affordability are important to you, grab the Acer Chromebook 311 knowing that even with its smaller footprint it packs an octa-core processor, as well as fast graphics and 4GB of high-performance memory. It’s an incredibly responsive device, and even when pushing all of that power, it’s still capable of reaching 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. All of these great features combine to make an amazing computing device for even the fiercest of workaholics among us, and Acer has managed to put them all into a device that can fit into just about any bag or backpack.

The Acer Chromebook 311 is just $109 at Best Buy right now. This is a savings of $140 from its regular price of $249, and free shipping and in-store pickup are available as well. Click over to Best Buy now to make it your new go-anywhere computer.

