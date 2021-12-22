If you’re searching for Chromebook deals or laptop deals, Best Buy has a killer one-day sale on the Acer Chromebook 311. For today only, you can buy the Acer Chromebook 311 for $109, a $140 savings from the 311’s usual $249 price, making it one of the best student laptop deals available. This Chromebook is rated for industrial durability so it can take a beating, and if you want it, you’ll need to act fast and buy it today.

Acer introduced the Chromebook 311 earlier this year as an entry-level laptop computer for students learning remotely and anyone else who needed a laptop that could withstand frequent use. The Acer Chromebook has an 11.6-inch diagonal display and runs on a MediaTek MT8183C Octa-Core processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash memory storage. These components add up to a laptop that can provide solid everyday performance without compromise for ordinary use, although no one will confuse it with a high-powered gaming laptop. Acer claims the Chromebook 311 has all-day battery life, which translates to up to 15 hours per charge. Connectivity is handled by dual Wi-Fi 5 antennas for reliable internet connection via your home network, and Bluetooth 4.2 lets you hook up accessories such as mice and headphones with ease. There’s also a USB-C port to connect a USB backup drive or other fast-transfer device.

Whether traveling to work or just going across the street to study with a friend, the Acer Chromebook 311 is eminently portable. Weighing just 2.2 pounds, the Chromebook 311 is just 0.74-inch thick. Like all Chromebooks, the Acer 311 powers up quickly, so it’s ready to work almost immediately. In addition to long battery life, the Acer 311 runs on the Chrome OS with built-in virus and malware protection. The price may be low, but the Acer Chromebook 311 isn’t a toy, it’s the real deal — a laptop computer built for heavy use.

Best Buy’s one-day sale on the Acer Chromebook 311 is a jaw-dropper, especially since we’ve seen deals on this model at twice the current sale price. If you buy today, you can save $140 off the normal $249 price and pay just $109 for this fine notebook computer. Whether you buy it as a gift or as an upgrade for a worn-out laptop that isn’t cutting it any longer, don’t delay.

