Today's Best Acer Chromebook Prime Day Deal

Prime Day is in full swing and those Prime Day deals are popping up everywhere. And if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, you should take a look at this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal: Walmart’s offering an Acer Chromebook 315 at a 55% discount, effectively slashing its price down from $289 to just $129. So . Not too shabby for one of this year’s Prime Day Chromebook deals.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315 on Prime Day

When it comes to those Walmart Prime Day deals, this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal is a steal. If all you need is a budget laptop for casual use, this is the laptop for you. It didn’t quite make our list of the best Chromebooks, but it’s still a solid buy.

Walmart’s Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal gets you an Acer Chromebook 315 which comes with: a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, a decent Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and two USB-C ports. It’s a simple setup, but if all you’re planning on doing is surfing the web and streaming your favorite shows, this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal is a great way to get an affordable laptop that is more than capable of handling that.

The battery life is also surprisingly long for the price: — you can get up to 12.5 hours. Stream those movies to your heart’s content! Plus, since it’s a Chromebook, it runs on a lightweight operating system, Chrome OS. But there’s not much storage on this Chromebook, so you’ll want to also think about buying an external hard drive if you plan on getting this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal. Also, it’s not the most modern-looking Chromebook. It has chunky bezels, but at this insanely low price, that’s to be expected. We think its other features more than make up for its outdated bezels.

If Chromebooks aren’t quite your bag, check out our list of the best laptops and our Prime Day laptop deals page for more ideas. You’re sure to find a laptop and Prime Day deal that meets your needs and fits your budget. Happy shopping!

