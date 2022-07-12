 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Acer touchscreen Chromebook is 55% off for Prime Day

Today's Best Acer Chromebook Prime Day Deal

Anita George
By

Prime Day is in full swing and those Prime Day deals are popping up everywhere. And if you’re in the market for a new Chromebook, you should take a look at this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal: Walmart’s offering an Acer Chromebook 315 at a 55% discount, effectively slashing its price down from $289 to just $129. So . Not too shabby for one of this year’s Prime Day Chromebook deals.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315 on Prime Day

When it comes to those Walmart Prime Day deals, this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal is a steal. If all you need is a budget laptop for casual use, this is the laptop for you. It didn’t quite make our list of the best Chromebooks, but it’s still a solid buy.

Walmart’s Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal gets you an Acer Chromebook 315 which comes with: a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, a decent Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and two USB-C ports. It’s a simple setup, but if all you’re planning on doing is surfing the web and streaming your favorite shows, this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal is a great way to get an affordable laptop that is more than capable of handling that.

The battery life is also surprisingly long for the price: — you can get up to 12.5 hours. Stream those movies to your heart’s content! Plus, since it’s a Chromebook, it runs on a lightweight operating system, Chrome OS. But there’s not much storage on this Chromebook, so you’ll want to also think about buying an external hard drive if you plan on getting this Acer Chromebook Prime Day deal. Also, it’s not the most modern-looking Chromebook. It has chunky bezels, but at this insanely low price, that’s to be expected. We think its other features more than make up for its outdated bezels.

If Chromebooks aren’t quite your bag, check out our list of the best laptops and our Prime Day laptop deals page for more ideas. You’re sure to find a laptop and Prime Day deal that meets your needs and fits your budget. Happy shopping!

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

How to see where your personal data is listed online and remove it

Two women video calling on their laptop with dog nearby protected by McAfee.

Anker’s Prime Day deals: Make your home office the best it can be

Anker's AnkerWork S500 Bluetooth speakerphone in use for conference call.

This digital photo frame is the perfect gift, and it’s 37% off today

Digital photo frame on a console table.

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds true wireless earbuds today

beats studio buds cyber monday deal 2021 black friday

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $300 less with this Prime Day deal

A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in their palm.

Best Buy Prime Day deal knocks $50 off Dyson’s smart air purifier

Dyson HP04 Pure Hot + Cool Smart Tower Air Purifier, Heater and Fan with man and boy sitting on a couch.

This Echo Dot and Alarm Clock combo is 45% off during Prime Day

Echo Dot 4th Gen Clock Model

Save $400 on Samsung’s 32-inch 4K gaming monitor for Prime Day

Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 iPhone 13 rival is $200 off for Prime Day

samsung galaxy s22 deal prime day 2022 inhand

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Amazon Echo deals graphic.

One UI 4.5 is coming to the Galaxy Watch 4 to make typing less terrible

The apps of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on its display.

This 50-inch QLED TV is under $230 for Prime Day (seriously)

The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.