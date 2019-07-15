Digital Trends
Amazon slashes prices of Acer Chromebooks by up to 33% for Prime Day

Erica Katherina
By

Whether you’re a student or a professional looking for a no-frills computer that delivers in terms of productivity, now’s a great time score amazing Chromebook deals. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering solid discounts on various Chromebook models from electronics company Acer, including the Chromebook R 11 (33% off), the Chromebook 15 (25% off), and the Chromebook 315 (19% off).

Chromebooks are a different breed of laptops. They run on a Linux-based operating system developed by Google called Chrome OS and are built primarily for surfing the internet and handling modern web apps. This device stores data online and uses Google apps, eliminating the need for large hard drives where files and software are usually stored.

ACER Chromebook R 11 – 33% OFF

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals r 11

This Chromebook model flaunts a 360-degree dual-torque hinge design that allows it to be used in different ways: The Laptop mode for maximum productivity, the display mode ideal for watching movies, the tent mode perfect for viewing content in a narrow space, and the tablet mode which is the best for playing games and web browsing. It also has a 10-point touch screen that makes navigation easy, and an 11.6-inch HD display with IPS technology that ensures saturated colors and crisp details.

Under the hood, the Acer Chromebook R11 packs the Intel Celeron Processor N3060 that’s powerful enough for basic everyday computing tasks. It’s also equipped with the latest wireless networking standard (802.11ac and 2×2 MIMO) that ensures a strong and smooth internet connection. Normally $300, Amazon’s Prime Day deal cuts its price to just $200. Order yours today.

ACER Chromebook 15 – 25% OFF

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 15

This laptop sports an immersive full HD IPS touch display and upward-facing speakers that promise an epic entertainment experience. Its 15.6-inch screen boasts 41% more pixels than an HD display for vivid images and sharp text. The screen can also be laid completely flat which is useful for sharing during discussions.

The Acer Chromebook 15 is powered by the Intel Pentium N4200 Quad-Core Processor which can handle daily office and browsing tasks as well as moderate multitasking. Its 12-hour battery life (as Acer claims) will last you through most of a workday. You can order this model on Amazon for only $300 instead of its usual $400 price tag.

ACER Chromebook 315 – 19% OFF

acer chromebook amazon prime day deals 315

The Acer Chromebook 315 boasts a large 15.6-inch screen perfect for watching your favorite TV shows or movies. Combine this with its upward-facing speakers and the result is an amazing entertainment experience. Powered by an AMD A4 Dual-Core Processor, Radeon R4 Graphics, and 10-hour battery life, you can count on this laptop for fast web browsing and apps processing all-day long.

This Chromebook model normally costs $260, but you can get it for only $210 this Prime Day.

If these Acer deals don’t meet your needs, we’ve got all the laptop deals going on now. Looking for other tech deals? Find more Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

