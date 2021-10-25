Black Friday is the best time of the year for those who have been waiting to secure some amazing deals and discounts on their favorite products. This year, one of our favorite early Black Friday deals is from Walmart, where you can get the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 on sale for just $129! Originally $299, you can get this versatile product for more than half the price. Acer has great products at a great price for casual customers, but if you can grab yourself a discount as generous as this, you should definitely take advantage of it!

The best Chromebooks have become an important part of work and education today, as they are great alternatives with more applicable features compared to a product like an iPad. While they may not be able to compete with the best laptops on the market, they can certainly be great for more casual uses like document reading, streaming, and social media communication. Due to the construction of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, you can rotate it to fit your needs from a notebook, stand-up display, or tablet. Its weight and portability make it perfect for those who like to carry around a device while traveling.

While you might not be able to perform heavy-duty tasks on a portable device like this, it’s perfect for organizing work, accessing files, streaming HD videos, and catching up on emails. It’s the perfect productivity tool to accompany you. With a hard drive space of 32GB, you have just enough to keep all important pieces of work on you at all times. Those who are interested in Chromebook know that these devices can get pretty expensive, so an older yet prestigious product like the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 on a deal this big is definitely one to keep your eyes on.

Did we mention you can get this versatile and useful Chromebook for only $129? You can get an electronic device for roughly the same price as a steak dinner for two! Save a whopping $170 on this, as it’s one of our favorite Black Friday Chromebook deals this year! If you’re a keen shopper who has an eye out for discounts and deals, you can’t miss out on this one. Even if you didn’t know you needed a Chromebook, once you have it, you’re bound to cherish it.

Other Black Friday Chromebook deals

Acer always has quality products up for sale during Black Friday. If you’re looking for an assortment of Chromebooks from different brands, have a look at our comprehensive buyer’s guide to Chromebook deals for this year. If you’re looking for a device that’s a bit more powerful and can support different kinds of activities, we also have an extensive list of laptops you can check out on our Black Friday laptop deals page.

