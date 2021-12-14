Hurry — This 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop is only $155 at Walmart today

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook in time for Christmas, there are still some great Chromebook deals going on at the moment. They include a deal on an Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $144 off the usual price. Along with almost cutting the price in half, if you order by December 20, you’ll even get the Chromebook in time for Christmas so it’s perfect for treating a loved one. Buy it now so you don’t miss out on the sweet deal.

Originating from one of the best laptop brands, you know you’re onto a good thing with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. While it didn’t quite make the cut in our look at the best Chromebooks, there’s plenty to love here for the price. The system offers a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s keeping things simple but it’s just what’s needed when you’re working on the move and simply want to be able to use Google Apps to get things done.

Best of all is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display. Thanks to the design of the Chromebook, you can use it in a variety of arrangements, making it simple to watch streaming content on your Chromebook or set things up conveniently for giving a presentation. You can even use it in the form of a tablet, making it a perfect choice if you can’t decide if you need a laptop or tablet in your life and don’t want to buy both.

Weighing just 2.21 pounds, it’s also easy to store the Chromebook Spin 311 thanks to its ultra-light design. Up to 15 hours of battery life means you won’t have to find a power source too often either, ensuring it’s extra portable at all times. A fast boot-up time of about eight seconds means it’s always ready for action, too.

Ordinarily priced at $299, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is down to just $155 right now at Walmart. Order it by December 20 and it will even arrive in time for Christmas. What more could you want at this price? It’s an ideal gift or productivity tool ready for work in the new year.

