  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry — This 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop is only $155 at Walmart today

Jennifer Allen
By
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 in presentation mode.

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook in time for Christmas, there are still some great Chromebook deals going on at the moment. They include a deal on an Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $144 off the usual price. Along with almost cutting the price in half, if you order by December 20, you’ll even get the Chromebook in time for Christmas so it’s perfect for treating a loved one. Buy it now so you don’t miss out on the sweet deal.

Originating from one of the best laptop brands, you know you’re onto a good thing with the Acer Chromebook Spin 311. While it didn’t quite make the cut in our look at the best Chromebooks, there’s plenty to love here for the price. The system offers a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s keeping things simple but it’s just what’s needed when you’re working on the move and simply want to be able to use Google Apps to get things done.

Best of all is its 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display. Thanks to the design of the Chromebook, you can use it in a variety of arrangements, making it simple to watch streaming content on your Chromebook or set things up conveniently for giving a presentation. You can even use it in the form of a tablet, making it a perfect choice if you can’t decide if you need a laptop or tablet in your life and don’t want to buy both.

Weighing just 2.21 pounds, it’s also easy to store the Chromebook Spin 311 thanks to its ultra-light design. Up to 15 hours of battery life means you won’t have to find a power source too often either, ensuring it’s extra portable at all times. A fast boot-up time of about eight seconds means it’s always ready for action, too.

Ordinarily priced at $299, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is down to just $155 right now at Walmart. Order it by December 20 and it will even arrive in time for Christmas. What more could you want at this price? It’s an ideal gift or productivity tool ready for work in the new year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

This robot vacuum is $99 at Walmart and it could be a mistake

Eufy RoboVac X8 robot vacuum cleaner on grey floor.

I took Nvidia’s $20K System Latency challenge, and I was shocked by the results

Nvidia Latency Frenzy challenge.

Returnal became one of my favorite games of 2021 — once I exploited it

Selene from Returnal.

5 video game news stories that defined the industry in 2021

Activision's logo on a black billboard.

New iMac Pro with 120Hz ProMotion display is just around the corner

apple imac 5k 27 inch 2019 review imac5k 11

AIAIAI’s latest headphones let you ditch the cable, not the quality

AIAIAI TMA-2 Studio Wireless+ headphones.

This Ninja Foodi XL pressure cooker is down to $99 — SAVE $150!

Ninja - Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-qt Pro Pressure Cooker + Air Fryer with Stainless finish, FD30, on counter with cooked chicken.

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

TCL 8-Series 4K QLED Roku TV

Oppo targets faster camera A.I. and better lowlight video with MariSilicon X chip

oppo find x3 pro review camera

Oppo Air Glass avoids the one feature that made Google Glass so controversial

Oppo Air Glass on face.

NASA to send more tourists to International Space Station

The International Space Station.

Astronauts’ squashed eyeballs may be helped by a high-tech sleeping bag

A high-tech sleeping bag for astronauts.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey