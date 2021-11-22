This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.

Today’s Best 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Tablet and laptop in one

Light, compact and portable

Long battery life

Wide range of supported apps

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is a versatile device that can change into a laptop, tablet, notebook, or stand-up display thanks to its flexible 360-degree hinge. This versatility allows you to transport this handy device wherever you need it, and it becomes a tool that’s functional in multiple situations. If you like to take your reading or work on the go to a café or park, you can easily switch between a tablet or a laptop. It supports a number of apps, so you can make business video calls, look at important documents, or watch some videos on this Chromebook.

As for the technical specs of the device, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has a power-efficient MT8183C processor and has a very respectable battery life of 15 hours. A full charge will give you plenty of time with this device unplugged, so you don’t have to worry about it draining as soon as you go out. The device itself only weighs 2.21 pounds which means it’s ultra-portable and you probably won’t even feel it when you carry it in your bag or briefcase. It’s the perfect travel companion for whatever you need it for.

While the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 used to set you back $299, you can get this versatile device for only $155 today for Black Friday 2021. We rank this product highly in our roundup of the Walmart Black Friday deals as it’s not every day you get to see a massive $144 discount on one of the best Chromebooks out there. If you’ve been eyeing a Chromebook, we highly recommend you take advantage of this generous deal. This device has so many uses and functions that we can guarantee it will be a regular piece of equipment for your digital needs.

