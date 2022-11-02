This Acer desktop PC and monitor bundle is $449 at Walmart today

If you’ve been contemplating springing for one of the many desktop computer deals around, we’ve picked out a great bundle deal that will save you plenty of effort. Over at Walmart, you can buy an Acer Aspire Desktop bundled with a 23.8-inch monitor along with a mouse and keyboard, all for $449, saving you $120 off the usual price of $569. Effectively, you have everything you need for a home desktop setup without having to look elsewhere or peruse the monitor deals going on. Sure to be a popular and limited-time-only deal, let’s take a look at why it’s a good choice for many.

Why you should buy the Acer Aspire Desktop and 23.8-inch monitor bundle

The Acer Aspire Desktop and 23.8-inch monitor bundle saves you a lot of effort. A decent pairing of reasonable all-rounders, you might not be picking up one of the best desktop computers or the best monitors but you are getting reliable hardware for the price. It’s the ideal setup if you need a new desktop at home but your budget is low. You won’t even have to factor in buying a mouse and keyboard separately.

The bundle offers a desktop PC with a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Those are all the basics you need to get work done at home. It comes with Windows 11 preinstalled and even offers up a DVD drive for using physical media. With features like the latest version of Intel Wi-Fi — Wi-Fi 6 — it’s built to last despite being cheap.

Bundle in the 23.8-inch monitor and the deal just got even sweeter. Acer often features among the best budget monitors so it’s sure to be a useful addition to your setup. The mouse and keyboard are fairly basic and wired only, but if your focus is on keeping costs down, they do the job well. In no time, your home will be well equipped with a desktop that the whole household can use without a hitch.

Normally priced at $569, the Acer Aspire Desktop and 23.8-inch monitor bundle is down to only $449 at Walmart right now. A saving of $120, it’s a really cheap way of getting both a desktop PC and monitor, all in one simple-to-purchase package. Buy it now before the deal ends.

