This 27-inch curved monitor is under $200 at Walmart today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’ve recently purchased from desktop computer deals, or if your basic display can no longer keep up with your machine’s component upgrades, it’s time to take advantage of monitor deals. You don’t have to break the bank, as there are offers like Walmart’s $38 discount for the 27-inch Acer ED270R curved monitor, which brings its price down to just $192 from its original price of $230.

The Acer ED270R features a 27-inch curved screen with Full HD resolution for realistic colors and lifelike images, and according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide, its high 165Hz refresh rate results in smoother movements and support for higher frame rates in games. Its nearly bezel-less design will let you see more and do more on the monitor, especially if you place multiples of them side-by-side in a multi-screen setup.

Like most of the best computer monitors, the Acer ED270R features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology, which eliminates stuttering and tearing for an uninterrupted gaming experience by synchronizing the frames of your desktop computer’s graphics card with the frames of the monitor. If you want to use the monitor for multiple sources, you can through its Display Port and pair of HDMI ports, allowing you to freely switch between them as necessary.

Don’t settle for a basic monitor when you can fully enjoy your computer’s processing power by purchasing a discounted display. The 27-inch Acer ED270R curved monitor is a solid option, especially since Walmart is selling it for just $192, after a $38 discount to its original price of $230. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and playing video games on the 27-inch Acer ED270R curved monitor, don’t miss this chance to purchase it for less than $200. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More monitor deals

If the 27-inch Acer ED270R curved monitor doesn’t meet your needs, the good news is that there are many other options out there if you know where to look. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best monitor deals that you can hop on right now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations